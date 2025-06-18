Vice President Calls for Unity Within NDC Amid Political Challenges

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and unity within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during a meeting with the party’s Functional Executive Committee.

The meeting, which included Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, focused on preserving the party’s cohesion as it pursues its national agenda.

In a social media statement following the engagement, Opoku-Agyemang praised the NDC’s “unique family spirit” while urging leadership to remain focused on governance priorities. “I encouraged us all to preserve this unity, even in the face of difficulties,” she stated, reinforcing the need for collective effort in supporting President John Mahama’s administration.

The Vice President’s remarks come as the NDC navigates both political and economic challenges, with the party seeking to maintain stability ahead of future electoral contests. Her appeal for continued solidarity reflects the administration’s emphasis on party discipline as it works to implement its policy agenda.

Political analysts view the statement as part of broader efforts to consolidate support within the NDC’s leadership structures during a period of national economic recalibration. The Vice President’s message underscores the balance between party unity and governmental priorities that has characterized the administration’s approach.