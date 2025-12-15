Vice President Calls for Professionalism in African Film Industry

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has urged African filmmakers to prioritize depth quality and professionalism over mere visibility at the maiden Regal Film Festival and Awards (REFFA) 2025 in Accra on Saturday December 13 2025. She emphasized that strategic investment and professionalism are essential for positioning continental cinema to compete globally with Hollywood and Bollywood.

Speaking at the awards night gala held at Palms Convention Centre within La Palm Royal Beach Hotel the Vice President challenged filmmakers particularly new creatives to embrace greater professionalism and strategic storytelling. She emphasized that African narratives must balance cultural authenticity with international appeal noting that African stories are rich authentic and powerful but must be told with excellence they deserve.

Professor Opoku Agyemang urged creators to place greater emphasis on intention depth and purpose in their work rather than focusing solely on visibility and popularity. She argued that African films should showcase the continent’s diverse voices while meeting rigorous production standards to compete meaningfully on global stage. Authenticity and excellence remain key to international recognition according to the Vice President.

The Vice President appealed to investors and industry players to prioritize sustainable long term funding for Africa’s film sector describing it as a powerful tool for job creation and economic development. She stressed that the creative economy requires strategic investment to unlock its full potential for generating employment and contributing to national economies. Financial sustainability remains critical for building robust film industries across the continent.

Professor Opoku Agyemang commended organizers of REFFA for creating a platform that not only honors talent but also opens pathways for African films to access regional and international markets while preserving cultural identity. She congratulated award recipients and participants expressing confidence in the future of the festival. The Vice President described REFFA as a promising space for nurturing young creatives and strengthening Africa’s presence in global film industry.

The four day festival from December 10 to 13 2025 featured film screenings masterclasses panel discussions and networking events aimed at bridging gaps between creativity technology and financing in Africa’s film ecosystem. The event drew massive turnout of filmmakers actors industry professionals and stakeholders from across African countries and the diaspora. Attendees hailed from key film hubs including Nigeria Mauritius Ghana Uganda South Africa Kenya Morocco and beyond.

High profile dignitaries attended the awards ceremony including Chief of Staff Julius Debrah Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo and Minister for Tourism Culture and Creative Arts Abla Dzifa Gomashie. Representatives from Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II were present. Performances featured Sonnie Badu Diana Hamilton King Promise Kizz Daniel Empress Gifty and other prominent artists.

Organizers received 121 film entries from 21 countries across Africa and beyond following extensive screening process by Academy of Screeners. The list was narrowed to 64 outstanding films representing categories including Feature Films Short Films Documentaries Animation and African Language Films. Executive Director Selassie Ibrahim commended filmmakers for exceptional works expressing appreciation for international participation positioning REFFA as continental platform for creative excellence.

The submissions showcased rich diversity of storytelling culture and creativity reflecting vibrant pulse of Africa’s growing film industry and its global connections. Categories included Best Feature Best Short Best Documentary and others with final awards presented during the December 13 ceremony. The red carpet displayed dazzling African fashion and glamour setting stage for evening dedicated to honoring cinematic excellence.

REFFA serves as hub for creative exchange film appreciation and recognition of cinematic talent across Africa and diaspora. The festival aims to create unique space where culture creativity and commerce intersect. It seeks to foster partnerships between African filmmakers and international collaborators investors and distributors. The platform enables industry leaders to showcase achievements engage stakeholders and strengthen continental collaboration.

The maiden edition underscores REFFA’s commitment to continental unity and collaboration in arts. The festival promises to become flagship cultural event on African calendar celebrating outstanding achievements in filmmaking nurturing emerging talent and creating global platform for African stories. Industry master classes panel discussions and networking events complemented competitive awards providing comprehensive industry development program.

African cinema continues gaining global recognition with works demonstrating technical depth authentic storytelling and cultural significance. The industry has evolved significantly with filmmakers from Ghana Nigeria Senegal Kenya South Africa and other countries producing internationally acclaimed content. Global platforms increasingly feature African narratives reflecting growing demand for diverse authentic stories from the continent.

The festival highlighted need for professional standards across all aspects of film production from scriptwriting through cinematography post production and distribution. Technical excellence combined with authentic cultural representation positions African films to compete effectively in international markets. Investment in training equipment and infrastructure strengthens capacity for sustained industry growth.

The Vice President’s call aligns with broader national development objectives supporting creative economy as driver of employment innovation and economic diversification. Film industry contributes significantly to tourism cultural preservation and soft power projection. Strengthening professional capacity ensures sustainable growth and maximizes economic social and cultural benefits from creative sector investments.

REFFA concluded with strong message that African cinema is rapidly thriving industry with stories that resonate globally. The success of festival in Accra signals powerful new chapter for regional collaboration and international recognition of African film. The initiative demonstrates commitment to elevating continental cinema through celebration innovation and strategic partnerships.

Future editions of REFFA will continue building on inaugural success expanding reach deepening impact and strengthening position as premier platform for African film excellence. Sustained investment professional development and strategic partnerships remain essential for realizing full potential of Africa’s creative industries. The festival provides model for effective collaboration between government private sector and creative communities in advancing cultural and economic objectives.

The Vice President emphasized that African filmmakers must claim rightful place in global film industry through commitment to excellence innovation and authentic storytelling. The creative sector requires collective effort from practitioners investors policymakers and stakeholders to achieve transformational growth. REFFA represents significant step toward building robust sustainable African film industry capable of competing on world stage.

Industry stakeholders expressed strong support for initiative recognizing REFFA as crucial platform for advancing African cinema. Business leaders government representatives cultural institutions international organizations media professionals and film enthusiasts attended launch and awards events. The diverse participation underscores broad recognition of film industry’s importance for cultural expression economic development and continental identity.

The festival honored pioneers celebrated innovators and inspired next generation of storytellers across Africa and diaspora. Award categories recognized excellence in various aspects of filmmaking from acting and directing to cinematography sound design and production. Winners demonstrated exceptional talent technical skill and creative vision in bringing African stories to screen with authenticity and impact.

Looking ahead REFFA aims to expand programming strengthen partnerships and increase international visibility for African cinema. The festival will continue providing platform for filmmakers to showcase works access markets develop skills and build networks. Sustained commitment from all stakeholders will determine success in establishing REFFA as premier annual event celebrating African film excellence.