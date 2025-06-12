Vice President Calls for Centering Marginalized Voices in National Discourse

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has emphasized the need to amplify underrepresented voices in Ghana’s development agenda during her keynote address at the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung’s centenary celebration.

The event also marked 55 years of the German foundation’s operations in Ghana.

“We must collectively dismantle structural barriers that relegate marginalized groups to the sidelines of national conversations,” Opoku-Agyemang stated. The former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor particularly highlighted youth inclusion, noting “the future belongs to young people who must be adequately equipped to shape it.”

The Vice President acknowledged FES’s decades-long contributions to Ghana’s development, specifically praising its work in higher education and gender equality. “Their sustained support for women’s empowerment has created meaningful impact both in Ghana and across the region,” she remarked.

Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, established in 1925 as Germany’s first political foundation, has partnered with Ghana since 1969 on initiatives promoting social justice, democratic governance, and workers’ rights. The organization currently supports programs in civic education, policy research, and youth development across all sixteen regions of Ghana.

Opoku-Agyemang’s remarks come amid growing national discussions about inclusive governance and equitable development. Her address reinforces the government’s stated commitment to creating platforms for diverse participation in decision-making processes, particularly for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.