Vice President Backs Import Substitution to Ease Foreign Exchange Pressure

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang positioned import substitution as a core economic lever to reduce foreign exchange pressure and boost industrial output during a working visit to the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang assured the Ministry of sustained support to drive local production, reduce reliance on imports and strengthen Ghana’s trade and industrial base. The engagement forms part of broader consultations with key ministries to understand operational constraints and improve coordination across government, with the Vice President urging institutions to work together rather than in silos.

She noted the economic impact of importing raw materials that could be produced locally, pointing to initiatives to grow rubber for tyre manufacturing and revive the sugar value chain as practical steps to cut import bills. According to the Vice President, these measures will conserve foreign exchange and stabilise supply chains while building resilience, efficiency and long-term competitiveness in the economy.

The Vice President described the renewed emphasis on Made-in-Ghana goods as critical to economic stability, stating that “if we all come on board and work together, we can build a very productive country and make a real difference.” Her comments signal government commitment to industrial policy as a tool for addressing structural vulnerabilities in Ghana’s trade balance.

The import substitution push is also being framed as a jobs strategy by officials. Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare said limited access to raw materials continues to leave many factories operating below capacity, constraining output and employment. She indicated that the Ministry is addressing this through land acquisition for commercial farming, backward integration and targeted support for agro-processing to keep factories running consistently.

Ofosu-Adjare outlined reforms aimed at reducing the cost of doing business and improving market access for Ghanaian manufacturers and exporters. These include the extension of export proceeds repatriation from 60 to 120 days, deeper participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area and expanded access to international markets through trade fairs and promotional activities.

The Minister disclosed that land has been secured and engagements held with farmers to support the revival of the Komenda Sugar Factory, which is expected to be operationalised in 2026. The Ministry is also advancing plans for new garment factories and agro-processing plants, projects expected to create thousands of jobs, particularly for women and young people who have been disproportionately affected by unemployment.

The Komenda Sugar Factory has remained a focus of industrial policy discussions for years, having operated intermittently since its commissioning. Reviving the facility is expected to reduce Ghana’s reliance on imported sugar while creating employment in sugar cane farming, processing and distribution. Government has previously invested significant resources in the factory, making its successful restart a priority for demonstrating the viability of import substitution.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang pledged to prompt the Minister of Finance to expedite approval of incentives and policies needed to attract investment and scale production. The move is seen as key to improving factory utilisation and sustaining job creation, particularly in sectors where raw material access has constrained operations.

Ghana’s manufacturing sector has historically struggled with capacity utilisation rates often below 50 percent, primarily due to challenges including inconsistent power supply, limited access to credit, high input costs and competition from imports. Import substitution policies aim to address some of these constraints by creating predictable demand for locally produced inputs and finished goods.

The Vice President’s emphasis on coordination across ministries reflects recognition that industrial policy requires alignment between trade, agriculture, finance and infrastructure agencies. Fragmented implementation has previously undermined efforts to build integrated value chains, with raw material production failing to match factory capacity or quality requirements.

The extension of export proceeds repatriation deadlines responds to complaints from exporters who have faced liquidity challenges due to delayed foreign exchange receipts. The change gives exporters additional time to bring foreign currency earnings into the domestic banking system, easing working capital constraints while maintaining regulatory oversight.

Ghana’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area offers potential market access benefits for manufacturers who can meet quality and scale requirements. However, exploiting those opportunities depends on competitiveness improvements that import substitution and raw material security are intended to support.

The Ministry’s focus on agro-processing aligns with Ghana’s comparative advantages in agriculture while addressing value addition gaps that have limited export earnings. Processing agricultural products domestically before export generates higher revenues and more employment than selling raw commodities, a strategy officials say is essential for sustainable growth.

Trade Minister Ofosu-Adjare expressed appreciation for the Vice President’s visit, stating it has encouraged the Ministry and confirmed that their work matters at the highest level of government. She committed to improved performance in implementing the industrial and trade policy agenda.