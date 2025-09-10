Vibrate Space Hosts Launch of World’s “Smartest” Music Marketing Link “thisart.ist”

Accra’s Vibrate Space hosted the official launch of “thisart.ist Smart Link” on Saturday, September 6, bringing together artists, music executives, and industry players to experience what is being billed as the world’s smartest music marketing link.

The smart tool, founded by multi-hyphenate artist Bryan The Mensah and co-founders Okaiwav, a multi-talented music producer and songwriter, Nana Gee, a music executive and catalogue rights specialist and Michael Adu, a creative director and business analyst, is designed to streamline how artists, labels, music distributors, and managers promote, track, and amplify their reach.

Speaking at the event, Bryan The Mensah described the platform as a step toward empowering artists with smarter tools that reflect today’s fast-moving music industry.

“We realised artists were doing their best in terms of marketing their music and not seeing results. At first it looked like it was the artist not putting in enough work, but later, after working with a few artists to understand their marketing strategies, we realised they just needed better tools. So we built one” – Bryan The Mensah

With just a single setup, “thisart.ist Smart Link” automatically updates with every new release, eliminating the repetitive work of creating smart links for each new release marketing. It goes beyond music sharing by covering touring, collaborations, and content promotion, all from one dashboard.

For labels and distributors, the platform offers centralized control, supporting over 250 artist profiles with bulk management tools, branded custom domains, and real-time updates across streaming platforms. According to the creators, its analytics suite integrates with Facebook, Google, and TikTok ads, providing instant data on audience demographics, geographic reach, and campaign performance.

The launch event highlighted how the platform serves as a “set-and-forget” solution, helping music professionals focus more on creativity and growth than backend maintenance. Attendees also got a live walkthrough of its collaborative features, which allow teams to work together seamlessly on promotion and tracking.

Speaking at the reception of the product so far, Nana Gee said, “The reception has been very good, to be honest. Everyone we talk to about the product is amazed since the product is unique and one of a kind. As a music executive, working on the distribution and publishing side of things, I know how valuable the product is to labels, distros, and artists. It solves a major problem in their workflow. The number of people who attended the showcase is a testament that the reception has been very good.”

“Thisart.ist Smart Link” is now live and available to artists and professionals worldwide at https://thisartistlink.com