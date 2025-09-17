VIAVI Debuts 10 Gbps Testing Tools for Multi-Gig Networks

New OneExpert handheld devices promise sub-minute validation for fiber and DOCSIS installations at SCTE Tech Expo debut

VIAVI Solutions has launched two advanced handheld testers designed to accelerate last-mile fiber service activation and testing at speeds reaching 10 Gbps. The OneExpert Fibre and OneExpert HFC devices expand the company’s rugged testing portfolio, targeting telecom and cable operators managing complex multi-gigabit network deployments.

The new testers will debut at VIAVI’s booth J1285 at the SCTE Tech Expo from September 29 to October 1 in Washington D.C. The devices address mounting industry pressure to streamline installations while maintaining service quality as demand for multi-gigabit internet services accelerates across residential and enterprise markets.

According to VIAVI specifications, the devices can verify multi-gig throughput and connection performance in under one minute, representing a significant reduction in field testing time compared to traditional methods. This capability targets the operational efficiency challenges facing technicians deploying fiber-to-the-premises and hybrid fiber-coaxial networks.

Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager of Fibre and Access Solutions at VIAVI, emphasized the tools’ role in simplifying complex installations. “These new versatile, rugged and integrated tools further reinforce VIAVI’s leadership in the fibre testing space,” Oliver stated, highlighting the devices’ potential to reduce field troubleshooting time.

The product line consists of two primary models addressing different network architectures. The ONX-700 OneExpert Fibre validates Ethernet, fiber, and Wi-Fi 7 connections, while the ONX-720 and ONX-730 OneExpert HFC variants add DOCSIS support specifically for cable operators transitioning from traditional CATV systems to PON and FTTx deployments.

Both device families feature intuitive operation through pre-configured test profiles and automatic pass/fail notifications. The OneCheck single-button validation system covers PON, fiber, Wi-Fi, and DOCSIS service delivery, designed to reduce technician training requirements while ensuring consistent testing procedures across field operations.

Durability specifications include IP54 weatherproof rating and drop-testing certification up to one meter, addressing the harsh conditions typical of outdoor telecommunications installations. The rugged design aims to maintain performance reliability across extended field deployments while reducing replacement costs.

The devices incorporate modular architecture supporting future upgrades for 25G and 50G service testing, positioning operators for next-generation network evolution. This forward-looking design approach reflects industry expectations for continued bandwidth growth in both residential and business segments.

Integration capabilities include full compatibility with VIAVI’s Test Process Automation platform, enabling standardized workflows, automated firmware upgrades, and user notification systems for additional instrument options. This connectivity supports centralized fleet management for large-scale operators managing distributed technician workforces.

The launch addresses specific pain points in contemporary network deployment, where traditional testing methods struggle with multi-gigabit validation speeds and complex protocol requirements. Industry analysts note that streamlined testing procedures become critical as operators balance installation speed demands with first-time-right service delivery requirements.

VIAVI’s existing OneExpert product family has established market presence in telecommunications testing, with the OneExpert CATV platform making “every technician an expert by verifying network performance and making troubleshooting simpler, faster, and more powerful than ever.” The new fiber and HFC variants extend this approach to emerging multi-gigabit service categories.

The timing coincides with accelerated fiber deployment initiatives across North American and global markets, where operators face pressure to maintain service quality while scaling installation volumes. The sub-minute testing capability directly addresses bottlenecks in technician productivity and customer service activation timeframes.

For cable operators specifically, the HFC variants supporting DOCSIS testing provide transition pathways for legacy infrastructure upgrades. The devices enable validation of hybrid deployments combining traditional coaxial networks with fiber backhaul systems, supporting gradual migration strategies.

Market reception will likely depend on adoption rates among major telecommunications contractors and internal operator field teams. The devices compete in an established testing equipment market where reliability and ease-of-use often determine long-term success over technical specifications alone.

The SCTE Tech Expo debut provides immediate industry visibility among key decision-makers responsible for field testing equipment procurement. The Washington D.C. venue attracts senior technical staff from cable and telecommunications operators across North America, offering direct feedback opportunities for VIAVI’s product development teams.