VFS Global Issues Fraud Alert Over Fake Visa Appointments

VFS Global has warned Ghanaian travellers against fraudsters falsely offering visa appointment slots for payment, urging applicants to book only through official channels as international travel demand surges in 2026.

The visa processing firm issued the advisory on Monday, cautioning that scammers are posing as company employees or representatives and creating fake digital profiles using VFS Global logos and official names to deceive unsuspecting applicants.

According to VFS Global, fraudsters exploit high demand for international travel by promising early appointment bookings in exchange for fees. The company emphasised that all visa appointments are free of charge and available only through its official website at www.vfsglobal.com.

Prashant Kansara, Regional Head for Central and West Africa at VFS Global, urged applicants to verify information sources before engaging with anyone claiming to represent the company.

He stated that fraudsters create fake presences on social media and search platforms using company credentials such as logos and the official name, including their contact details in ways that deceive genuine travellers into mistaking them for official VFS Global contacts.

The company warned that scammers often reach out through chat applications, social media, emails and phone calls, offering assistance with appointment bookings for additional fees. Some fraudsters claim to have influence over visa decisions or threaten applicants with rejection or deportation if they refuse to pay.

VFS Global clarified that it does not work with any third-party entities and has no role or influence in visa decision-making. The company handles only administrative and non-judgemental aspects of visa applications, while all decisions on visa approvals, tenure and processing timelines rest solely with respective embassies or consulates.

The warning comes as Ghana experiences increased outbound travel demand for leisure, business, education and family visits. In response to higher application volumes, VFS Global has expanded operating hours, increased appointment availability, and introduced dedicated submission and passport collection periods at its centres in Accra and Kumasi.

The company advised applicants to watch for warning signs including requests for upfront payments to personal bank accounts, demands for personal information via unofficial channels, emails from personal accounts such as Gmail or Yahoo rather than official company addresses, and poor-quality or pixelated logos on documents.

VFS Global urged anyone who encounters suspected fraud to report it to local police and competent authorities, and to inform the company by emailing details to [email protected].

The company has been operating in Ghana since 2005 and currently services 18 governments across 22 centres in three cities through a workforce of more than 100 Ghanaians.