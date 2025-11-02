Veteran Tactician Sarpong Takes Charge at Struggling Eleven Wonders

Eleven Wonders Football Club (FC) have appointed experienced coach Josef Emmanuel Sarpong as their new head coach, effective immediately, the club announced on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

The veteran tactician replaces Nii Odartey Lamptey, who departed after the newly promoted side managed just two points from their opening seven matches in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign. The disappointing run left Wonders languishing near the bottom of the table without a single victory.

Sarpong brings over 15 years of coaching experience to the Techiman based club. His coaching résumé spans multiple stints at Great Olympics, Ebusua Dwarfs, and several other Ghanaian clubs. The seasoned coach has also worked with Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars, and Hasaacas during his extensive career in Ghana’s top flight.

Sarpong arrives with a reputation for stabilizing struggling sides and building competitive squads, earning plaudits for his tactical discipline and success in guiding teams to promotions and cup triumphs. The club described him as renowned for his tactical acumen and ability to rebuild underperforming teams.

His mission is clear: revive the struggling newly promoted side after their difficult start to the season. Club management expressed confidence that his experience and leadership will spark a turnaround amid their struggles.

His first task will be restoring belief in the dressing room and steering Wonders out of early season trouble. Sarpong will begin his tenure immediately as the team prepares to face Aduana FC in their next league fixture.

The appointment comes at a critical juncture for Eleven Wonders, who earned promotion to the GPL and returned to Ghana’s top flight with fresh enthusiasm. However, their limited experience at the premier level has shown in results. The team opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Holy Stars before suffering heavy defeats, including a 4 to 1 loss at home to Heart of Lions and a 1 to 0 defeat to Hearts of Oak in Accra.

Lamptey, a former Ghana international who enjoyed an illustrious playing career with Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, and the Black Stars, assumed control of Eleven Wonders in August following their promotion. Despite arriving with promises of tightening a fragile squad and implementing a more disciplined approach, results failed to materialize. The team endured losses to Young Apostles and Samartex, with only a goalless stalemate against Karela United providing brief respite.

Sarpong now inherits a squad short on form but potentially rich in talent. His extensive experience navigating the challenges of Ghana’s football landscape positions him well to address the tactical and psychological adjustments needed for premier league survival. The veteran coach must quickly identify solutions to defensive vulnerabilities while finding ways to unlock attacking productivity from a team struggling to score goals.

The coaching change represents Eleven Wonders’ attempt to salvage their season before falling too far behind in the relegation battle. With most of the campaign still ahead, management believes Sarpong’s proven track record of team transformation can reverse their fortunes and establish the club as competitive rather than relegation candidates.