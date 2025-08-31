Veteran Nurse Wins £25,000 After Workplace Bullying Campaign

An experienced dental nurse has received substantial compensation after an employment tribunal found she endured months of systematic workplace harassment that ultimately forced her resignation.

Maureen Howieson, 64, was awarded £25,254 following her successful claim against Edinburgh’s Great Junction Dental Practice where she worked for several years before tensions with a colleague made her position untenable.

The tribunal heard that Howieson, who brought more than four decades of dental experience to her role, had been reassigned to reception duties due to arthritis that limited her clinical work. This arrangement functioned smoothly until staffing changes created workplace conflicts.

Problems began after Jisna Iqbal joined the practice as a dental therapist. Though qualified as a dentist in India, Iqbal had not yet obtained UK licensing to practice dentistry independently, creating an unusual dynamic within the clinic hierarchy.

Witnesses described escalating tensions between the two employees that management failed to address despite acknowledging previous concerns about Iqbal’s workplace behavior. The tribunal found the practice knew of problems but took insufficient action to protect staff.

Specific incidents included Iqbal rolling her eyes during Howieson’s conversations, refusing routine tasks, and making dismissive comments about her professional qualifications. One particularly telling exchange occurred when Iqbal declined a cleaning request by asserting her dental credentials.

Another dentist, Daniela Siersch, provided supporting testimony that corroborated Howieson’s account of workplace harassment. This independent verification strengthened the case against both Iqbal and the practice management.

The situation reached crisis point in October 2024 when Howieson suffered a panic attack at work and subsequently resigned her position. Medical evidence suggested the workplace stress had severely impacted her physical and mental health.

Employment Judge Ronald Mackay ruled that the dental practice had created a hostile working environment through multiple breaches of employment contract obligations. The tribunal found the employer’s failure to address known problems constituted constructive dismissal.

The substantial compensation award reflects both lost earnings and recognition of the distress caused by prolonged workplace harassment. Such awards often consider the employee’s age, experience, and difficulty finding alternative employment.

Workplace bullying experts note that healthcare settings can be particularly vulnerable to professional hierarchy conflicts. The National Bullying Helpline emphasizes that employers must actively maintain safe working environments regardless of staff qualifications or backgrounds.

The case highlights challenges that arise when internationally qualified professionals work alongside established local staff. Cultural differences and credential recognition issues can create tensions that require careful management.

For Howieson, the tribunal victory provides both financial compensation and official recognition that her treatment violated employment law. However, the impact on her career and wellbeing cannot be easily quantified or fully restored.

The dental practice faces potential reputational damage beyond the financial penalty. Healthcare employers increasingly recognize that workplace culture affects both staff retention and patient care quality.

Employment law specialists suggest the case demonstrates the importance of addressing workplace conflicts promptly before they escalate into legal challenges. Early intervention often proves less costly than tribunal proceedings and compensation awards.