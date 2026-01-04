Veteran Journalist Okine Sweeps Two Boxing Media Awards

Sammy Heywood Okine secured dual honors at the 2025 Boxinghana Awards on Saturday, taking home Best Boxing Writer and Media Personality of the Year following an overwhelming voting process by stakeholders in Ghana’s boxing community.

The prestigious awards were presented to the veteran sports journalist at an impressive ceremony held at the Idrowhyte Events Center on January 3, 2026. Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Hon Alfred Kotey Ashie, and fellow boxing journalist Ekow Asmah made the presentations to Okine, who currently serves as head of sports at Omashi TV and associate editor of boxinghana.

Okine, who also holds positions as Ghana Country Director of African Media Sports Ventures and contributor to multiple sports websites including moderghana.com, newsghanaonline.com, ultimatesportsghana.com and asaaseaban.com, dedicated the awards to his family, friends and colleagues in the media. He gave special mention to young journalists and bloggers working to advance sports coverage in Ghana.

The awards ceremony recognized excellence across various categories within Ghana’s boxing ecosystem. Kapon received Best Boxing Fan recognition while Legacy Rise Promotions took home Best Promoter. Theophilus Allotey earned Best Professional Boxer honors, Augustus Dodoo was named Best Match Maker, and Joseph Martey collected Coach of the Year.

Speaking at the event, Okine emphasized boxing’s significant contribution to Ghana’s international sports profile. As Press Attache for Team Ghana at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where Samuel Takyi won the only bronze medal for Ghana and Africa in boxing, Okine stressed that government needs to invest regularly and better in the sport that has taken Ghana to international prominence.

The experienced media professional brings extensive institutional knowledge to his current roles. He diligently served for eight years as Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and held the same capacity at the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA). His career spans multiple high profile assignments including coverage of Olympic Games and major continental championships.

Okine’s flagship programme, The Big Fight Night, airs every Friday evening on Omashi TV and continues gaining recognition for giving publicity to boxers and boxing officials. The show has become essential viewing for boxing enthusiasts seeking comprehensive coverage of Ghana’s boxing scene, combining match analysis with historical context and industry news.

Industry observers note that Okine’s craft of creating humor while delivering valuable rich experience in historical facts and figures adds educational and entertainment value to his programming. His ability to blend serious analysis with engaging presentation has made The Big Fight Night a platform where both casual fans and dedicated followers find relevant content.

The dual awards recognize Okine’s consistency across multiple platforms and formats. As a writer, his analysis appears regularly across several sports websites, providing depth and context to boxing developments. His broadcast work on Omashi TV reaches different audiences, combining visual storytelling with his extensive knowledge of Ghana’s boxing history and personalities.

Colleagues in the boxing journalism community describe Okine as a pillar in the industry and motivation to youth entering sports media. His work documenting Ghana’s boxing achievements, advocating for better investment in the sport, and mentoring younger journalists has earned respect across the ecosystem.

Ghana’s boxing journalism landscape includes relatively few dedicated practitioners compared to football and other mainstream sports. Veteran boxing journalist Ekow Asmah, who presented one of Okine’s awards, has previously urged sports media to branch their interests into boxing and promote the sport more vigorously. Asmah observed that boxing journalists remain only a handful in Ghana, with many joining coverage only when negative news emerges or popular boxing personalities visit the country.

The low interest in reporting boxing represents a paradox given that boxing stands as the number one sport in Ghana that has achieved significant medals and laurels for the nation. After almost 30 years without an Olympic medal, it was Samuel Takyi, a young boxer from Atukpai, who won bronze for the entire African continent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Okine’s recognition comes as Ghana’s boxing community navigates challenges including safety concerns, controversial decisions at the end of bouts, and implementation of reforms recommended by ministerial committees investigating incidents within the boxing ecosystem. The National Sports Authority and GBA have engaged in workshops and seminars to reorient the entire ecosystem with solid structures and systems.

The veteran journalist’s contributions extend beyond reporting to active participation in shaping boxing administration and communications strategies. His experience across multiple institutional roles provides unique perspective on both the sporting and administrative aspects of Ghana’s boxing development.

Boxing stakeholders including matchmakers, coaches, boxers, managers and promoters participated in voting for the Boxinghana Awards, reflecting broad based recognition of Okine’s contributions. The awards represent peer acknowledgment from those most directly involved in Ghana’s boxing activities rather than general public voting.

Industry watchers suggest Okine’s dual recognition reflects not just individual excellence but also growing appreciation for dedicated sports journalism focused on underreported disciplines. As media attention concentrates heavily on football, boxing journalists like Okine maintain consistent coverage that documents achievements and advocates for investment in the sport.

The awards ceremony featured presentations across categories that collectively recognize the ecosystem supporting Ghana’s boxing success. From promoters organizing events to coaches developing talent and journalists documenting progress, the Boxinghana Awards highlight contributions across the value chain.

Okine’s work through multiple platforms creates comprehensive boxing coverage unavailable from general sports media. His combination of broadcast presence, written analysis, institutional knowledge and advocacy positions him as a central figure in Ghana’s boxing journalism landscape.