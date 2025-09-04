Veteran Journalist Links Chief Justice Removal to Ghana’s Dark Past

Former government minister Elizabeth Ohene has drawn controversial parallels between Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s removal and the 1982 abduction and murder of three judges and a military officer, describing similar emotional reactions to both events.

President John Dramani Mahama removed Chief Justice Torkornoo from office on September 1, 2025, following receipt of an Article 146 Committee report that found established misconduct. The decision concluded a constitutional inquiry process that began with her suspension in April.

Speaking about the removal, Ohene revealed experiencing comparable distress to Ghana’s darkest judicial chapter. She described feeling an aching, paralyzing sensation upon hearing the announcement, similar to her reaction when learning of the 1982 judge killings.

The veteran journalist suggested the removal reflects troubling patterns within the National Democratic Congress, expressing concerns about the party’s historical relationship with judicial independence. Her comments reference the infamous 1982 incident when three High Court judges and a military officer were abducted and murdered during the Provisional National Defence Council era.

Torkornoo has dismissed the allegations leading to her removal as unfounded and politically motivated, while the presidency maintained that constitutional requirements mandated action following the committee’s recommendations.

Ohene criticized what she perceived as celebratory responses to the removal decision, citing former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo’s social media post hours before the official announcement. The post referenced hymnal lyrics celebrating victory, which Ohene interpreted as indicating triumphant attitudes toward the judicial action.

The investigation involved 25 witnesses, 8 lawyers, and produced over 1,000 pages of evidence across multiple petitions calling for the Chief Justice’s removal. The committee reviewed 10,000 pages of evidence from 13 witnesses representing petitioners during the constitutional inquiry process.

The removal has generated significant political controversy, with opposition figures and civil society organizations expressing concerns about judicial independence and constitutional governance. The decision represents the first removal of a Chief Justice under Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Historical context adds weight to contemporary reactions. The 1982 judge murders occurred during military rule and represent one of Ghana’s most traumatic episodes regarding judicial independence. Three High Court judges and a military officer were killed after issuing decisions deemed unfavorable by ruling authorities.

Ghana’s 1992 Constitution established Article 146 procedures for Chief Justice removal, requiring parliamentary petition, presidential appointment of investigation committees, and formal findings of stated misbehavior or incompetence before removal can occur.

The constitutional process aims to balance judicial independence with accountability mechanisms, though implementation remains politically sensitive given Ghana’s historical experiences with judicial interference.

Ohene’s comparison reflects broader concerns about institutional integrity and democratic governance in Ghana’s contemporary political environment. Her perspective as both journalist and former government official provides unique insight into continuities between past and present challenges.

The controversy underscores ongoing tensions between executive power and judicial independence in Ghana’s democratic system, with implications for constitutional governance and separation of powers principles.