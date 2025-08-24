Veteran Journalist Faults Media for Abandoning Major Stories

Prominent broadcaster Samson Lardy Anyenini has called out Ghana’s media industry for its failure to pursue scandals to their logical conclusions, arguing that newsrooms too often jump between stories without securing accountability.

The award-winning journalist delivered his critique during a student seminar at the University of Education, Winneba, where he challenged colleagues to maintain pressure on authorities until justice emerges. His comments come as Ghana grapples with revelations of massive financial losses documented in official audit reports.

Anyenini specifically highlighted the 2024 Auditor General’s findings, which exposed the misappropriation of 18.41 billion Ghana cedis across various government institutions. He rejected the bureaucratic language typically used to describe such losses, arguing that calling them “irregularities” obscures the reality of outright theft.

The legal practitioner and media personality expressed frustration with what he sees as sanitized official communications that downplay the severity of financial misconduct. He argued that clear language about stolen public funds would better serve citizens trying to understand the scale of corruption.

His criticism extends beyond language to media practices, where he sees a pattern of sensationalizing new revelations while abandoning older stories that remain unresolved. This cycle prevents sustained public pressure that might compel authorities to recover stolen resources or prosecute those responsible.

The timing of his remarks coincides with Ghana’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a three billion dollar economic support package. Anyenini drew connections between the country’s need for external assistance and its failure to reclaim misappropriated domestic resources.

He suggested that recovered funds from documented cases of theft could potentially reduce or eliminate Ghana’s reliance on international bailouts. The mathematics are stark: losses documented over recent years exceed the IMF assistance being sought by several multiples.

Speaking to communication and media studies students, Anyenini emphasized the media’s role in maintaining public attention on accountability issues. He argued that persistent coverage and follow-up reporting represent essential tools for compelling government action on recovery efforts.

His challenge reflects broader concerns about media sustainability and the resources required for investigative follow-up work. Many newsrooms struggle to maintain long-term focus on complex financial cases that require sustained reporting efforts.

The veteran broadcaster’s comments also touch on public communication strategies, suggesting that clearer messaging about financial crimes might generate greater citizen engagement and pressure for accountability.