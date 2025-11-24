Veteran Ghanaian Actor William Addo Reportedly Dies

Veteran Ghanaian actor William Addo, widely known by his stage name Akpatse, has reportedly passed away on November 22, 2025, following a prolonged illness. The news emerged through local media reports, though official confirmation from family members or theatre organizations remained pending at press time.

The actor, celebrated for his memorable performances on Ghana Television (GTV)’s Thursday Theatre and numerous other productions, became a household name through his unique comedic style. His stage name Akpatse, which translates to trickster in the Ga dialect, perfectly captured the humorous characters he often portrayed.

Addo earned his undergraduate degree in Drama and Theatre Studies from the University of Ghana before receiving a scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in Theatre Studies at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, where he specialized in Acting and Directing. His impressive career included directing over 85 plays and acting in more than 100 theatrical productions, along with numerous film, video and television projects.

The veteran performer built a distinguished career both on stage and screen. After completing his studies, he returned to Ghana and served as a lecturer at the Theatre Arts Department of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana. He also worked at the National Theatre where he coordinated educational programs and served as Artistic Director for the Keysoap Concert Party Show.

Addo faced significant health challenges in recent years. In 2019, he revealed that multiple eye surgeries had failed to restore his vision, with doctors diagnosing an incurable combination of glaucoma and cataract that left him completely blind. The deterioration of his eyes began in early 2018, and despite undergoing tests and treatment at a hospital in Sogakope, medical professionals informed him his condition could not be cured.

Living in Tefle, a farming community in the Volta Region, the actor struggled with multiple health issues beyond his blindness, which rendered him largely immobile and dependent on others for daily activities. Despite his circumstances, he maintained hope that he would regain his sight, telling interviewers he believed recovering his vision would be among the last miracles performed on Earth.

The actor received support from several prominent Ghanaians during his health struggles. He acknowledged that media personalities including Kwame Sefa Kayi and Bola Ray helped fund his earlier surgeries. In recent years, he appealed for assistance to start a corn mill business, hoping to generate sustainable income for medical expenses and daily needs.

Throughout his career, Addo received recognition including the United States Information Service (USIS) International Visitor Programme award in 1992, which allowed him to tour major American theatres and study their management, training procedures and programming approaches. He held various positions including Research Assistant and Senior Research Assistant at the School of Performing Arts from 1980 to 1991, and served as Artistic Director for the Get Involved Theatre Group and General Secretary of the Ghana Centre International Institute.

His contributions to Ghanaian theatre and television entertainment spanned several decades, with Thursday Theatre remaining one of his most recognized platforms. The program became a cultural staple for many Ghanaian families, and Addo’s performances helped define an era of local television production.

At press time, no official statement had been released by family members, representatives from the University of Ghana School of Performing Arts, or the National Theatre regarding funeral arrangements or memorial services. The Ghanaian entertainment community has experienced several losses in recent years, with the passing of various veteran performers who helped build the foundation of the country’s film and theatre industry.