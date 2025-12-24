Veteran Actor Ricky Adelayitar Wins First Award After Four Decades, Credits Mawuko Kuadzi

Veteran Ghanaian actor Ricky Adelayitar has paid glowing tribute to casting director Mawuko Kuadzi of MK Casting, describing him as the professional who finally unlocked an award winning chapter in his four decade acting career.

Speaking after his recent win for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role for the film “The Fisherman” at the Regal Film Awards 2025, Adelayitar said the recognition carried deep personal meaning, not only because it marked his first major acting award in forty years, but because it came from the very first film in which Mawuko Kuadzi cast him.

“For forty years, I have given my heart to this profession,” Adelayitar said. “To receive my first award in the first film Mawuko Kuadzi ever cast me for is something I will never forget. He has given me a moment I waited a lifetime for.”

The film, which was produced by Kofi Owusu Afriyie and directed by Zoey Martinson, emerged as one of the biggest winners at the awards ceremony held in Accra on December 13, 2025. “The Fisherman” took home Best Ghanaian Film alongside Achievement in Visual Effects in Africa and Achievement in Editing in Africa.

The Regal Film Festival and Awards (REFFA) marked its maiden edition with a star studded ceremony that brought together filmmakers, actors, producers, regulators and cultural leaders from across Africa. The event was attended by Vice President Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, and Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie, among other dignitaries.

An emotional Adelayitar received a standing ovation as he mounted the stage to accept his award. In his remarks, the seasoned actor reflected on a career spanning over four decades, describing the moment as his first award in forty years of professional work.

“I thank the entire cast and crew who carried this story with discipline and heart,” Adelayitar said during his acceptance speech. “This role challenged me deeply, and I must give special appreciation to our casting director, Mawuko Kuadzi, who believed I was the right man to carry this character. This award belongs to all of us.”

The actor explained that Mawuko Kuadzi went beyond simply assigning him a role. According to Adelayitar, the casting director challenged him relentlessly throughout the audition process, pushing him beyond familiar limits and demanding emotional honesty at every stage of performance.

“He believed in me even when the work became uncomfortable,” Adelayitar recounted. “He kept saying, ‘You can go deeper.’ That belief forced me to rediscover myself as an actor.”

Adelayitar also reflected on his earlier professional encounter with Mawuko Kuadzi during the production of “Beasts of No Nation,” the internationally acclaimed 2015 Netflix film that brought global attention to Ghanaian cinema. It was on that production, he recalled, that Kuadzi identified and championed the young Abraham Attah, a discovery that later earned Attah worldwide recognition including the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the 2015 Venice Film Festival.

“I watched Mawuko work with precision and courage on ‘Beasts of No Nation,'” Adelayitar said. “He has an eye for truth in performance. When someone like that chooses you, you feel a responsibility to rise to the moment.”

The actor noted that winning an award after decades of consistent work served as a reminder that timing in creative careers is often shaped by trust and collaboration. He described the experience as both affirming and humbling.

Industry colleagues have echoed Adelayitar’s sentiments, pointing to Mawuko Kuadzi’s growing reputation as a casting director who prioritizes character integrity and performance depth over convenience or familiarity. A member of the Casting Society of America (CSA) and a recipient of the ARTIOS Award, Kuadzi has increasingly become associated with projects that elevate African talent onto international platforms.

Kuadzi became the first West African to join the prestigious Casting Society of America in September 2024, marking a significant milestone for the African film industry. Prior to his acceptance, only three indigenous Africans from South Africa were members of the CSA, making him the sole African representative from West Africa.

Behind the scenes, Mawuko Kuadzi described the recognition as a shared victory. He expressed gratitude to the producers for trusting his casting vision and for committing to a process that respected character depth and authenticity.

“The Fisherman” tells the story of Atta Oko, an elderly Ghanaian fisherman who teams up with a talking fish and three young people on a journey to the city to secure a loan that will help them buy their own boat. The film balances magical realism with commentary on modernization, tradition and the impact of globalization on coastal communities.

The production premiered to full houses at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra in September 2025 before embarking on an international festival circuit. Ghana’s first official selection to the Venice Film Festival, “The Fisherman” won the CICT UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award at the 2024 Venice Film Festival and the Ja’Net Dubois Festival Award for Narrative Film at the 2025 Pan African Film Festival.

Mawuko Kuadzi’s impressive portfolio includes work on Netflix’s “Beasts of No Nation,” Amazon Prime’s “Treadstone,” BBC and Netflix series “Black Earth Rising,” the NFL Super Bowl commercial “Born to Play” which won Best Casting in a Commercial at the 40th ARTIOS Awards, Ghana’s first Oscar submitted film “Azali,” and numerous other high profile productions.

He has collaborated with renowned directors including Emmy Award winning Cary Fukunaga, Ramin Bahrani, and other prominent filmmakers across Africa, Europe and North America. In recognition of his exceptional contributions, Kuadzi was honored with the Outstanding Casting Director of the Year award at the 2024 Ghana Movie Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Beyond his casting work, Kuadzi co founded the Africa Monologue Challenge in 2022 to connect African actors and other creatives for Pan African opportunities and international exposure. The initiative has held successful editions in multiple African countries, with the most recent season concluding in Uganda.

For Adelayitar, the award goes beyond a personal milestone. He sees it as encouragement for actors who have labored quietly for years without formal recognition.

“This is proof that our stories are still unfolding,” he said. “Sometimes it takes one person to truly see you. For me, that person was Mawuko Kuadzi.”

Ricky Adelayitar’s career includes notable appearances in “Beasts of No Nation” (2015), “The Fisherman” (2024) and “Sweet Palm Wine” (2024), among other productions. Despite decades of consistent work in Ghana’s film and television industry, the Best Male Actor in a Leading Role award represents his first major individual acting honor.

The recognition arrives at what many observers describe as a pivotal moment for Ghanaian cinema. Multiple Ghanaian films have recently gained international attention, with productions securing selections at major festivals and winning awards that previously eluded the country’s film industry.

Film critic and writer Tony Asankomah described “The Fisherman” as a production that “reminds you of the prospects and potential of the Ghanaian film industry and its potential to tell stories anchored to our folklore while also tackling present day themes and issues in an entertaining way.”

“The Fisherman” continues to draw attention within and beyond Ghana, with industry observers citing the collaboration between actor and casting director as a powerful example of how belief, discipline and shared artistic vision can reshape careers and redefine what is possible in African cinema.

The film is produced by Luu Vision Media and has begun streaming on HBO Max, making it accessible to global audiences. Its success represents not only a personal triumph for Adelayitar but also validation of Ghana’s capacity to produce films that resonate internationally while remaining rooted in local cultural contexts.

For now, Adelayitar’s emotional tribute to Mawuko Kuadzi underscores an often overlooked truth in the entertainment industry: that casting directors who see beyond surface credentials and invest in unlocking an actor’s full potential can fundamentally alter career trajectories, even for veterans with decades of experience.

The actor’s journey from four decades without major recognition to award winning performance demonstrates that artistic breakthroughs can arrive at any stage of a career when the right collaborators align. His story offers hope to countless performers who continue working despite lack of acclaim, trusting that their moment will eventually arrive.

As Ghana’s film industry continues evolving and gaining international recognition, the partnership between Adelayitar and Kuadzi on “The Fisherman” will likely be remembered as emblematic of a renaissance period when Ghanaian cinema rediscovered its voice and commanded global attention.