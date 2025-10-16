VeryDarkMan Threatens to Disrupt Nigeria’s Tech Market with China Prices

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, has issued a stern warning to gadget sellers in Nigeria, claiming he will slash electronics prices after discovering what he describes as extreme markup practices during his visit to China.

In a video that has sparked heated debate across Nigerian social media platforms, the outspoken activist revealed stark price differences between Chinese markets and Nigerian retail outlets. According to his claims, power banks selling for N36,000 in Nigeria cost only N6,000 in China, while original chargers priced at N15,000 locally are available for just N1,200 abroad.

“A lot of una wey dey for gadget business make una just dey pray,” he warned in pidgin English, suggesting his return to Nigeria would fundamentally alter the electronics retail landscape.

The controversy intensified when VeryDarkMan announced plans to establish a major gadget warehouse in Eastern Nigeria, directly challenging Lagos traders whom he accused of overcharging customers. His move could potentially reshape distribution networks that have long centered on Lagos as Nigeria’s commercial hub.

What makes this development particularly significant is VeryDarkMan’s track record of following through on consumer advocacy promises. The activist has built a substantial following by confronting issues ranging from corruption to what he perceives as exploitation by influencers and businesses. Whether he can actually deliver on price reductions remains an open question, but his announcement has already rattled electronics sellers who recognize his influence.

VeryDarkMan also challenged common perceptions about Chinese products, arguing that most “UK used” phones sold in Nigeria actually originate from China anyway. This claim touches on a broader conversation about consumer psychology and marketing tactics in Nigeria’s tech market, where Western brands often command premium pricing regardless of actual manufacturing origin.

The current trip marks VeryDarkMan’s second visit to China in 2025, with his first journey focused on exposing fraudulent practices between Chinese manufacturers and Nigerian business owners. He’s positioning himself not just as a critic but as someone actively working to create direct supply chains that bypass traditional middlemen.

Industry watchers note that markup percentages in Nigeria’s gadget market often reflect more than simple greed. Import duties, transportation costs, currency fluctuations, and retail overheads all contribute to final pricing. However, VeryDarkMan’s figures suggest margins that go well beyond covering legitimate business expenses.

The timing of his announcement coincides with Nigeria’s ongoing economic challenges, where consumers are increasingly price sensitive and frustrated by inflation. If he successfully establishes direct import channels with transparent pricing, it could force existing retailers to justify their markup or risk losing market share.

Some business owners have reportedly begun confronting VeryDarkMan about revealing what they consider proprietary pricing information. His response has been characteristically blunt, labeling such concerns as greed rather than legitimate business protection.

For Nigerian consumers, the prospect of significantly cheaper electronics is obviously appealing. But questions remain about logistics, quality assurance, warranty support, and whether VeryDarkMan can scale his initiative beyond social media promises into actual retail infrastructure.

His warning that gadget sellers should “just dey pray” reflects confidence that his model will work. Whether that confidence is justified or whether he’s underestimating the complexities of retail operations will become clear when he returns to Nigeria and attempts to deliver on his ambitious pledge.