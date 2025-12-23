Venus Williams Marries Andrea Preti in Two Wedding Ceremonies

Tennis legend Venus Williams has officially married Italian actor and producer Andrea Preti, celebrating their union with two separate wedding ceremonies in Italy and Florida, according to Vogue.

The couple’s first wedding took place on September 18, 2025 in Ischia, Italy, where Preti was raised. However, due to paperwork complications, they decided to hold a second ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, in December to honor Williams’ roots in the state where she and her sister Serena grew up.

“We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy, but we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months,” Williams, 45, told Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday. “So we decided to have a second wedding.”

The Florida celebration kicked off with a week full of festivities leading up to the main ceremony. Serena Williams gifted the couple a yacht experience that set the tone for the celebrations. “They always say weddings go so fast, and they do,” Venus shared with the magazine. “We started on Monday. Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything. We had 10 to 12 of our closest family and friends who were in town on the boat, and we were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other.”

The week continued with multiple events including a bridal shower on Tuesday featuring an Asian fusion dinner, followed by Williams and her bridal party, including Serena, dancing to Beyoncé songs on the back patio of their home. On Wednesday, the couple and their closest family and friends traveled to Miami for a romantic dinner at the members club Sopra. Thursday featured a sports day filled with volleyball, tennis, dodgeball, wheelbarrow races, and pickleball.

“I didn’t want to be the team captain. I just wanted to be on the team with my husband,” Williams said about the sports day activities.

On Friday, December 19, 2025, Williams and Preti made their marriage official in a courthouse ceremony in Palm Beach. The couple scheduled the ceremony for 6:45 in the morning so they could have the courthouse to themselves. Williams wore a custom dress designed by Morilee New York for the occasion.

“I asked for one dress. They made 10 dresses, all custom,” Williams told Vogue. “The dress I ended up wearing was just divine. I also had an outfit to wear when we left so I wouldn’t draw attention to myself. It was a classic short skirt and top, and I had the perfect headpiece for it. Then we had breakfast afterward, and our day got started.”

Preti, 37, described the courthouse ceremony as deeply emotional. “For me, the courthouse ceremony was very unique, emotional, and deep,” he told the publication. “It was the second best day of my life.” He clarified that the best day of his life was their first wedding in Italy.

Following the courthouse nuptials, the couple proceeded to a formal wedding ceremony later that day. The ceremony was orchestrated by wedding planner Jennifer Zabinski of JZ Events, the same company that worked on Serena Williams’ wedding in 2017. Photographer David Bastianoni captured the moments throughout the festivities.

During the ceremony, Preti walked out with his mother to “I’ll Be There” by the Jackson 5, which he said represented what his mother means to Venus. “No matter what, she’ll be there,” he explained. Williams walked out to “Ovunque Sarai” by Italian singer Irama, a song she said reminded her of her grandmother who passed during the COVID 19 pandemic.

“The song is very special to me. It reminds me of my grandma, who passed during COVID,” Preti said. “When V and I were dating, I asked her to listen to this song and told her how it was important to me. I never expected she would use this song. When it played, I started to cry like a little kid. My family couldn’t understand why I was crying so much, but my mom, she knew.”

After exchanging self written vows, the couple recessed to “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder and subsequently danced their first dance to “I Only Have Eyes for You” by the Flamingos upon entering their wedding reception.

The celebration continued with an after party at Sophia’s Hobe Sound in Hobe Sound, Florida. While Preti eventually retired for the evening with their dog, Williams continued celebrating on a party bus until 2 in the morning. “Andrea went to sleep. God bless his soul. He had to get some rest with our dog,” Williams said. “But I jumped on. They were popping Sexyy Red and French Montana, and we were dancing on the bus. We all love each other so much. It was just the happiest, most beautiful, sweetest day.”

Williams and Preti’s relationship first became public in July 2024 when they were photographed together on a boat in Nerano, Italy, along the Amalfi Coast. The couple met during Milan Fashion Week in 2024 and spent time texting and meeting up in London before Williams invited Preti to meet her family.

Engagement rumors began circulating in February 2025 when Williams was spotted wearing a diamond ring during a tennis training session in Rome. The couple officially confirmed their engagement in July 2025, when Williams mentioned Preti during a post match interview in Washington after defeating Peyton Stearns.

“My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” Williams said at the time. “There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this, and it’s wonderful to be here.”

Preti proposed to Williams on January 31, 2025 during an intimate moment in Tuscany. The couple had spent the day at a place with thermal waters, enjoying saltwater pools and couples massages. During dinner on the patio, Preti suggested they wish on a star, which led to the proposal. However, Williams kept the engagement private until December 2, 2025, when she shared stunning engagement photographs on Instagram showing the couple relaxing with her dog Harry.

Born in Denmark, Preti moved to Italy as a teenager and worked as a model before transitioning to acting. He studied at the Susan Batson Studio in New York City and has appeared in various film and television projects, including the Italian series “Un Professore.” He wrote, directed, and acted in his first film, “One More Day,” in 2014.

Preti was previously in a relationship with Italian tennis player Susanna Giovanardi. They attended the “Challengers” movie premiere in Rome in April 2024, just months before he was linked to Williams.

Throughout the 2025 tennis season, Preti has been a visible supporter of Williams, attending her matches including her first round appearance at the United States Open in August. Williams, who turns 46 in June 2026, is set to begin her 2026 season at the Australian Summer of Tennis (ASB) Classic in Auckland in January.

Williams previously spoke about her relationship status before meeting Preti, stressing that she was not rushing into anything romantic. The seven time Grand Slam singles champion has largely kept her personal life private throughout her career, making this public celebration of her marriage a rare glimpse into her life off the court.

See photos below.