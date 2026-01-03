Venezuelans Worldwide Celebrate Maduro Capture as Migration Crisis Reaches Historic Levels

Venezuelans across the world poured into streets Saturday to celebrate the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, who was seized during a US military operation and faces drug and weapons charges in American courts. Jubilant crowds gathered in cities spanning Latin America, the United States, and Europe, marking what many described as the collapse of an authoritarian regime.

In Doral, Florida, home to one of the largest Venezuelan communities in the United States, celebrations erupted outside El Arepazo restaurant where people hugged, sang and waved flags as the sun came up. Chants of Libertad echoed through the area as crowds sang both the US and Venezuelan national anthems. The Florida city, nicknamed Doralzuela due to its substantial Venezuelan population, has long served as a gathering spot for those speaking out against conditions in their homeland.

One celebrant interviewed in Chile expressed relief over the development. She stated they were free and happy that the dictatorship had fallen, adding they would now have a free country. Another Venezuelan in Doral said justice was finally being served for all those forced to leave the country, emphasizing that Venezuelans are fighters, entrepreneurs and good people who want to return home to rebuild.

The celebrations reflect deep frustration among millions who fled Venezuela during years marked by violence, hyperinflation, gang activity, and severe shortages of food and medicine. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), nearly 7.9 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2014, making this one of the largest displacement crises in the world. The majority, over 6.9 million people, are hosted in Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Venezuela possesses the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves, totaling approximately 303 billion barrels according to international energy agencies. This resource wealth contrasts sharply with the nation’s economic collapse under Maduro’s leadership. The Orinoco Oil Belt, a vast geological formation in eastern Venezuela, contains the bulk of these reserves, though the heavy crude requires specialized refining and has proven costly to extract.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were indicted in 2020 on narcoterrorism conspiracy charges, but the Justice Department released a new indictment Saturday describing the regime as a corrupt, illegitimate government fueled by a drug trafficking operation that flooded the US with cocaine. The US had been offering a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s capture, after Washington designated the Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization.

Trump described the military action as a brilliant operation during remarks at his Mar a Lago residence. He stated that US forces would maintain a presence in Venezuela and that American companies would invest billions to refurbish the country’s oil infrastructure. When asked whether Congress had been consulted before authorizing the strike, Trump said the issue would be discussed later.

Inside Venezuela, reactions remained sharply divided. Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez demanded proof that Maduro and Flores were alive, raising concerns over their condition following the raid. The country’s attorney general condemned the US operation, claiming civilians were killed or wounded and calling for peaceful protests.

In the Venezuelan capital, streets appeared deserted in the early hours Saturday, with the smell of gunpowder lingering in the air. Some supporters of the socialist Chavismo movement gathered near the presidential palace showing support for Maduro, while opponents celebrated from balconies and played music.

The operation triggered international concern. Russia expressed worry that the United States may have violated international law by forcibly removing a sitting head of state. A Russian foreign ministry spokesperson called for immediate clarification and suggested dialogue to prevent further escalation. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated that bombings on Venezuelan territory and the capture of its president crossed an unacceptable line.

For Venezuelan communities abroad, the moment represented vindication after years of displacement. One young demonstrator said she felt lucky and privileged to be out in the street celebrating, whereas people back home in Caracas remained scared for their lives. Many acknowledged that rebuilding Venezuela would take years, with damage described as almost irreparable.

Maduro, who has ruled Venezuela since 2013 as leader of the United Socialist Party, has been widely criticized by opponents and international observers who accuse him of authoritarian rule, election manipulation, and overseeing the economic collapse of the country. His capture marks one of the most dramatic geopolitical events involving Venezuela in decades and has reshaped the political mood among millions of Venezuelans worldwide.