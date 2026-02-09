Venezuelan Opposition Leader Detained Hours After Prison Release

Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa was detained late Sunday by armed men just hours after his release from prison, according to his family and political allies. The incident occurred in the Los Chorros neighbourhood of Caracas, where witnesses reported approximately ten heavily armed individuals in civilian clothing forcibly took the 61-year-old leader.

Opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado described the operation as a kidnapping, stating that men arrived in four vehicles and took Guanipa by force. Venezuela’s Public Prosecutor’s Office later confirmed it had requested house arrest for Guanipa, claiming he violated conditions of his release. The specific conditions have not been made public.

Guanipa, who leads the conservative Primero Justicia (Justice First) party, was freed earlier Sunday after more than eight months in detention. His release was part of a broader effort by the interim government to meet United States demands following the January capture of former president Nicolás Maduro by American special forces.

Ramón Guanipa, the politician’s son, said his father was attending a late-night gathering when the ambush occurred. He confirmed that heavily armed, unidentified agents took his father and demanded authorities provide proof he is alive.

Primero Justicia issued a statement holding interim President Delcy Rodríguez, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello responsible for any harm to Guanipa. The party called on the international community to demand his immediate release.

Before his detention in May 2025, Guanipa had spent ten months in hiding. Authorities accused him, without presenting public evidence, of leading a terrorist plot to disrupt regional and legislative elections. Guanipa has consistently denied the allegations.

Shortly after his Sunday release, Guanipa posted a video stating there was much to discuss about Venezuela’s present and future, emphasizing that truth must remain central. Machado had earlier celebrated his freedom, calling him a hero and praising his resilience.

Rights group Foro Penal confirmed at least 30 political prisoners were released Sunday, including opposition members Luis Somaza and activist Jesús Armas. Another Machado ally, lawyer Perkins Rocha, was also freed but under strict conditions, according to his wife.

Opposition groups and human rights organizations have long accused Venezuelan authorities of using arbitrary detention to silence critics. Foro Penal estimates hundreds of political prisoners remain incarcerated. The government denies holding people for political reasons, insisting those detained have committed crimes.

The releases follow National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez’s pledge that all political detainees would be freed by February 13. The government is advancing an amnesty bill described as a step toward national reconciliation.

While officials claim hundreds have been released in recent weeks, rights groups maintain the process has been slow and uneven. Foro Penal confirmed 383 political prisoner releases since January 8, when the government announced its release program. The government claims to have freed nearly 900 people, but has not provided clear timelines and appears to include releases from previous years.