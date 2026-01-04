Venezuela Crisis Sparks Global Market Volatility Affecting Ghana Economy

United States military forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro early Saturday during strikes on multiple targets in Caracas, triggering global market uncertainty that could affect small economies including Ghana through oil prices, gold demand, and currency volatility. President Donald Trump announced the operation resulted in Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores being flown to New York aboard the USS Iwo Jima to face narco terrorism charges.

The operation, which Trump called “Operation Absolute Resolve,” involved at least seven explosions reported around 2:00 AM Venezuelan time, predominantly in La Guaira, Higuerote, Meseta de Mamo, Baruta, El Hatillo, Charallave, and Carmen de Uria near the capital. General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that military forces spent months planning and rehearsing the operation, with forces positioned by early December awaiting favorable weather conditions.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Maduro and Flores had been indicted in the US Southern District of New York on charges including narco terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices. The indictment alleges Maduro used his authority and corrupted institutions to transport thousands of kilograms of cocaine while enriching himself and political elites by partnering with gangs and drug cartels.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López reported that US combat helicopters fired rockets and missiles in urban areas, with officials working to gather information on fatalities and injuries. Attorney General of Venezuela Tarek William Saab stated that innocent victims had been mortally wounded and killed. The New York Times reported that an anonymous Venezuelan official said at least 40 people, including civilians and military personnel, were killed in the attack. In Catia La Mar, strikes hit a three story civilian apartment complex, killing one person, seriously injuring another, and destroying the exterior wall.

Trump stated at a news conference at Mar a Lago that the US would “run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition” to new leadership. He did not provide more detail about how the US would control Venezuela, saying a group of officials would be named to oversee it. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was elevated to acting president of Venezuela, though she stated that Maduro remained her country’s only president and that Venezuela was ready to defend its natural resources.

The operation has drawn international criticism regarding its legality. The Washington Office on Latin America stated that the Trump administration carried out the strike without authorization from Congress and in violation of limits on the president’s constitutional war powers. The organization noted that the actions also violate international law with no legitimate claim of self defense on the part of the US. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy stated that the Constitution is clear that the US doesn’t engage in military action or war without a vote of Congress except in cases of imminent self defense.

Members of the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers defended the legality of the strikes and capture as a law enforcement action with military support, for which the president has inherent constitutional authority to undertake. The US position relies on a legal argument that because Washington does not recognize Maduro as the legitimate president following disputed 2024 elections, it views him not as a protected head of state but as an indicted fugitive leading a criminal enterprise.

The crisis centers on Venezuela’s massive oil reserves, which the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates at 303 billion barrels, approximately 17 percent of global reserves and the world’s largest proven oil reserves. Trump announced that US oil companies would spend billions of dollars to rebuild Venezuela’s energy infrastructure. He stated that the US would have very large United States oil companies go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, and start making money for the country.

Venezuela currently produces approximately one million barrels of crude oil per day, less than one percent of global output, according to Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) data. Venezuelan oil production topped three million barrels per day in the early 2000s but has fallen sharply in recent decades due to declining investment and the impact of US sanctions. Most Venezuelan oil currently exports to China, with the country accounting for roughly 80 percent of Venezuela’s oil exports.

Oil market analysts expect relatively limited immediate impact on global prices due to current market conditions. Bob McNally, president of Washington based consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group, told media that he expects the impact on prices would be modest unless signs of widespread social unrest appear. The global oil market currently faces an oversupply of approximately 3.8 million barrels per day, according to market estimates, which is likely to act as a buffer preventing massive price spikes.

US oil briefly rose above 60 dollars per barrel when the Trump administration began seizing oil from Venezuelan vessels but has since fallen to 57 dollars per barrel. Analysts note that global supply remains ample, Venezuelan production represents a small share of worldwide output, and there’s no clear evidence yet of sustained disruption to physical flows. Wall Street analysts expect relatively little impact when US financial markets reopen on Monday, with Adam Crisafulli, head of investment adviser VitalKnowledge, stating that investors have dealt with a series of ostensibly seismic geopolitical events for the last several years but none had a sustained impact on markets.

Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at A/S Global Risk Management, estimated that Brent crude prices will only rise by about one to two dollars when futures trading opens on Sunday night. The conflict comes as the global oil market is oversupplied and demand is relatively weak, a pattern customary in the first quarter of the year. Venezuela exports approximately 500,000 barrels daily, representing a small fraction of global supply.

Gold prices surged in response to the geopolitical uncertainty, trading above 4,360 dollars per ounce on the first trading day of 2026 despite a 4 percent drop in the previous session. The precious metal gained approximately 65 percent in 2025, its strongest annual performance since 1979, driven by global tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty, sustained central bank buying, and renewed inflows into gold backed exchange traded funds.

JPMorgan Global Research forecasts gold prices will push toward 5,000 dollars per ounce by year end 2026, with prices averaging 5,055 dollars per ounce by the final quarter of 2026 and rising toward 5,400 dollars per ounce by end of 2027. Natasha Kaneva, head of Global Commodities Strategy at JPMorgan, stated that trends driving this rebasing higher in gold prices are not exhausted and that the long term trend of official reserve and investor diversification into gold has further to run.

For Ghana, the crisis presents both opportunities and risks. As an oil importing nation, lower global crude prices would benefit Ghana’s transport and manufacturing sectors through cheaper fuel. However, as a major gold producing nation holding over 38 tonnes in reserves as of October 2025, rising global gold prices significantly boost export revenue and strengthen the Bank of Ghana’s Gold for Reserve (G4R) programme.

The cedi appreciated approximately 35 percent against the US dollar in 2025, trading near 10.50 cedis to the dollar by year end. This stability was largely attributed to the Gold for Reserve programme, which has accumulated gold reserves from 8.78 tonnes in May 2023 to current levels. Rising gold prices provide additional support to the programme, with current valuations near 4,300 to 4,400 dollars per ounce compared to lower levels earlier in the accumulation period.

However, a weakening US dollar and global trade uncertainty could make international borrowing more expensive and volatile for Ghana. Currency market analysts note that when investors are uncertain about White House moves, they typically flee from the US dollar and seek sanctuary in gold. If the Venezuelan situation escalates into a prolonged crisis, gold could surge toward the 4,500 dollar per ounce mark or higher, while the dollar could weaken on international markets.

The Trump administration’s approach has been described by critics as gunboat diplomacy that damages US standing globally and alienates important allies. Russia and Cuba labeled the operation an unacceptable violation of sovereignty and state terrorism. The action represents the first US military capture of a sitting head of state since the 1989 operation against Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega.

Venezuela’s state run energy company PDVSA reported that oil production and refining were normal and key facilities had suffered no damage according to initial assessment, though the port of La Guaira near Caracas, one of the country’s largest, reportedly suffered severe damage. Chevron, the only remaining US oil company operating in Venezuela under limited sanctions exemptions, stated the company remains focused on safety and wellbeing of employees and continues to operate in full compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

The coming weeks will determine whether the operation marks a swift regime change or the beginning of a prolonged regional conflict affecting global energy markets. For small open economies like Ghana, careful navigation of these shifting market dynamics will be essential to maintaining the cedi’s stability and protecting economic gains achieved in 2025.