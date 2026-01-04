Venezuela Crisis Drives Gold Surge While Oil Prices Remain Subdued

Commodity markets reacted to the United States military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro with divergent price movements, creating a unique economic scenario for Ghana through record breaking gold prices set against stagnant oil revenues. Gold surged to approximately 4,360 dollars per ounce on the first trading day of 2026, while crude oil prices remained constrained despite geopolitical tensions.

Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, an international financial advisory firm, told Indian media outlet Mint that geopolitical tension following the Venezuela operation may fuel market uncertainty. He expects gap up opening for gold, silver, copper, crude oil, and gasoline when markets reopen. COMEX (Commodity Exchange) gold closed at 4,345.50 dollars per ounce Friday and may move to 4,380 dollars per ounce, according to Gupta’s projections. COMEX silver may trade near 75 to 78 dollars per ounce, while Brent crude oil may move toward 62 to 65 dollars per barrel.

Gold prices surged in response to the geopolitical uncertainty, trading above 4,360 dollars per ounce despite a four percent drop in the previous session. The precious metal gained approximately 65 percent in 2025, its strongest annual performance since 1979, driven by global tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty, sustained central bank buying, and renewed inflows into gold backed exchange traded funds (ETFs).

JPMorgan Global Research forecasts gold prices will push toward 5,000 dollars per ounce by year end 2026, with prices averaging 5,055 dollars per ounce by the final quarter of 2026 and rising toward 5,400 dollars per ounce by end of 2027. Natasha Kaneva, head of Global Commodities Strategy at JPMorgan, stated that trends driving this rebasing higher in gold prices are not exhausted and that the long term trend of official reserve and investor diversification into gold has further to run.

Rajeev Sharan, Head of Criteria, Model Development & Research at Brickwork Ratings, noted that while there has been some price correction in gold over the past few days, ongoing geopolitical tensions accompanied by factors like inflation and currency weakness will keep gold anchored in the 4,500 to 5,000 dollar range. Market experts suggest precious metals will remain supported, targeting 5,000 dollars per ounce for gold by late 2026.

For Ghana, the gold price surge represents a major win. As a leading producer with gold reserves reaching 38.04 tonnes by October 2025, up from 8.78 tonnes in May 2023, the surge in bullion demand directly bolsters the nation’s Gold for Reserve (G4R) programme. Higher prices enhance the Bank of Ghana’s ability to accumulate hard asset reserves, which provides a formidable anchor for the cedi’s stability, currently trading near 10.50 cedis to the dollar following a 35 percent appreciation against the US dollar in 2025.

Ghana earned 5.2 billion dollars from gold exports during the first four months of 2025, a 76.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The surge has been attributed to new regulations, global gold price increases, and heightened international demand. Gold exports reached 11.6 billion dollars in 2024, a 52.6 percent increase from 7.6 billion dollars in 2023. As of October 2024, gold exports accounted for 9.58 billion dollars, representing more than half of Ghana’s total export earnings of 16.5 billion dollars.

The outlook for crude oil presents a vastly different picture. Despite the fear premium typically associated with conflict, Brent crude is struggling to move beyond the 62 to 65 dollar per barrel range. WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil began 2026 near 57.4 dollars per barrel while Brent averaged around 60 dollars in late 2025. Market experts expect high intraday volatility as traders weigh global oversupply against new war risks.

The constrained oil price response is due to a massive global supply surplus of approximately 3.8 million barrels per day, which acts as a buffer preventing price spikes. Bob McNally, president of Washington based consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group, told media that he expects the impact on prices would be modest unless signs of widespread social unrest appear. Analysts note that global supply remains ample, Venezuelan production represents a small share of worldwide output, and there’s no clear evidence yet of sustained disruption to physical flows.

Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at Global Risk Management, estimated that Brent crude prices will only rise by about one to two dollars when futures trading opens. The conflict comes as the global oil market is oversupplied and demand is relatively weak, a pattern customary in the first quarter of the year. Venezuela exports approximately 500,000 barrels daily, representing a small fraction of global supply.

Adam Crisafulli, head of investment adviser VitalKnowledge, stated that investors have dealt with a series of ostensibly seismic geopolitical events for the last several years but none had a sustained impact on markets. Wall Street analysts expect relatively little impact when US financial markets reopen on Monday.

For Ghana, this creates a distinct economic dynamic. The average consumer benefits from the combination of a stable cedi and low global crude prices, meaning fuel prices at the pump will likely remain at their lowest levels in recent years. Ghana consumes approximately 88,000 barrels per day of oil, ranking 84th globally for oil consumption. Lower international crude prices translate directly to reduced costs for transport and manufacturing sectors.

However, for the national budget, oil export revenue will remain depressed. Ghana’s crude oil production has declined for the fifth consecutive year, dropping from a peak of 71.44 million barrels in 2019 to 48.25 million barrels in 2024, according to US trade data. Ghana’s oil revenue plunged to 370 million dollars in the first half of 2025, down from higher levels in 2024, according to central bank data. Out of total earnings, 218.6 million dollars came from crude oil liftings between January and March 2025.

Ghana produces approximately 182,000 barrels per day as of mid 2025, down from earlier production levels. Major offshore fields including Jubilee, TEN (Tweneboa Enyenra Ntomme), and Sankofa Gye Nyame (OCTP) account for most production. Oil exports increased to 262.60 million dollars in August from 205.30 million dollars in July 2025, according to Trading Economics data.

Major new investments in the Jubilee and TEN fields, announced by Kosmos Energy and others in June 2025, will fund the drilling of up to 20 new wells and are likely to improve the longer term prospects of the sector. The Chamber of Mines projected Ghana’s oil production could rise toward 250,000 barrels per day by 2025 with new investments in offshore fields and operational improvements, though recent data suggests production remains below those projections.

With global production from the United States, Guyana, and Brazil keeping the market oversupplied, Ghana’s earnings from its own offshore fields will not see the typical war spike associated with geopolitical conflicts. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has cautioned of a potential significant supply glut in 2026, even with Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production cuts.

President Trump announced that US oil companies would spend billions of dollars to rebuild Venezuela’s energy infrastructure. He stated that the US would have very large United States oil companies go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, and start making money for the country. While this may eventually restore Venezuela’s production capacity, the current US oil embargo remains in place.

Venezuela’s state run energy company PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela) reported that oil production and refining were normal and key facilities had suffered no damage according to initial assessment, though the port of La Guaira near Caracas, one of the country’s largest, reportedly suffered severe damage. The operation included a tactical blackout of Caracas to support the raid.

Ghana stands as a net beneficiary of the current commodity price dynamics. The gold boost provides the foreign exchange needed to defend the currency and support the Gold for Reserve programme, while the oil glut provides relief to motorists and reduces input costs for businesses. Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama stated that gross international reserves reached approximately 11.4 billion dollars by October 2025, a roughly 24 percent increase from prior year levels.

However, the government will need to manage the shortfall in oil derived tax revenue as the global surplus continues to outweigh geopolitical risks in South America. Six upstream petroleum companies contributed 148.8 million dollars in corporate income taxes during the first half of 2025. They include Tullow Oil, Kosmos Energy, ENI Ghana, Vitol, and PetroSA.

Despite the drop in oil receipts, Ghana’s external position remains strong, buoyed by stronger gold and cocoa earnings, improved remittance flows, and gold for oil purchases under the central bank’s reserve management programme. These buffers have enabled the central bank to support the cedi, which has gained over 40 percent against the dollar since the start of 2025, making it one of the best performing currencies globally.

Ghana invested approximately 1.4 billion dollars in its twin Petroleum Funds during the first half of 2025. The Ghana Heritage Fund (GHF), which is meant to serve future generations, recorded investments of 1.3 billion dollars while Ghana Stabilisation Fund (GSF), which supports the budget during periods of revenue shortfall, also received allocations. Together, the performance of the two funds highlights Ghana’s effort to strengthen fiscal buffers despite ongoing revenue challenges.

Looking ahead, the divergent commodity price trends present both opportunities and challenges for Ghana’s economic management. The country’s ability to capitalize on elevated gold prices while managing reduced oil revenues will be critical to maintaining fiscal stability and sustaining the macroeconomic gains achieved in 2025.