Vegetable Prices Surge Despite Falling National Inflation

Ghanaians returning from city markets in Accra, Takoradi, Kumasi and other urban centres these past months have been struck by what feels like a silent food crisis as vegetables they once bought every week, such as cabbage, pepper, garden eggs and okro, have become increasingly expensive.

The latest official data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) suggests that headline inflation and even food inflation are on a downward trajectory. The August 2025 Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed overall inflation at 11.5 percent, down from previous months, and food inflation was recorded at 14.8 percent, giving hope that household budgets might soon get some breathing room.

But for many Ghanaians buying from local markets, there is no sense of relief. On the contrary, for perishables like vegetables, the pain seems to linger.

A market survey by the Ghana News Agency in August 2025 at the central market in Takoradi documented steep price increases for vegetables that are staples in Ghanaian diets. A sack of green bell pepper was going for GHC1,200 instead of GHC800, with other vegetables like okro and garden eggs also experiencing a hike in price.

One vegetable seller, Madam Marian Mensah, explained that the price changes reflect fluctuations in availability and weather. When the weather does not favour planting and harvesting it could affect the price, she said, summing up the uncertainty many traders and consumers now face.

In another expansive snapshot of the state of vegetable prices in Ghana, a 2024 to 2025 report showed that from November 2023 to November 2024 many commonly consumed vegetables recorded very high year on year price hikes. Garden eggs led with an inflation rate of 56.3%, more than double the national average. Cabbage followed with a rate of 49.2%, and carrots were fourth on the list with a rate of 44.4%. Other vegetables on the list include green pepper at 41.5 percent, dried red pepper at 40.9 percent, tomatoes at 39.7 percent, okro at 39.6 percent and onions at 37 percent.

These kinds of statistics help explain what many citizens already perceive on the ground, which is a structural shift in food pricing that affects not just occasional items but basics used in everyday Ghanaian cooking.

Across Ghana’s regional markets, stories vary but the upward pressure on prices remains common. In a 2024 survey conducted in Kumasi and surrounding markets, traders reported vegetable prices had shot up as much as 100 percent. Cabbage, lettuce, green pepper and other greens had doubled in cost compared with earlier months. Traders attributed this to scarcity caused by erratic rainfall, low supply, higher transport costs and, in some cases, the dependence on imported produce when local harvests failed.

For ordinary households, the economic and nutritional consequences are profound. Many consumers say they are now forced to reduce their vegetable consumption, shift to cheaper, less nutritious alternatives or skip certain produce altogether. In markets like the one at Kasoa in the Central Region, surveys by local media found that a bag of garden eggs sold at GHC 600 just a month ago climbed to GHC 699, a small bucket of red pepper rose from GHC 100 to GHC 130, and green pepper from GHC 70 to GHC 85. Other staples such as gari, cocoyam leaves known as kontomire, yams and legumes experienced similar price pressure, compounding the burden for low and middle income households earning near the minimum wage.

Agricultural experts and market economists point to several structural and systemic factors behind the surge. The cost of farming inputs like fertilizer, seeds and agrochemicals remains high. Many smallholder farmers have cut back on costly fertilizer intensive crops such as vegetables because the input cost and risk no longer promise worthwhile returns. This has reduced supply just when demand remains high.

Poor irrigation infrastructure and climate variability, including irregular rainfall and prolonged dry spells, have made vegetable farming especially unpredictable. Delivery and transportation remain a burden due to poor road networks, long distances from farms to cities and rising fuel costs. Added to that, post harvest losses remain high due to inadequate storage and cold chain facilities, meaning what reaches urban markets is often reduced in volume but marked up in price to meet trader and transport costs.

This combination of supply side stress, climate vulnerability, high input and transport costs has created an environment where perishable, fresh vegetables have become among the most volatile elements of Ghana’s food basket. While headline inflation figures give a comforting sense of overall easing, they do not reflect the experience of families that rely heavily on fresh produce for their meals.

The tension between macroeconomic statistics and market level realities exposes a critical gap in the narrative around food security and the cost of living in Ghana. On one hand, policymakers may point to lowering inflation as a sign the economy is stabilizing, on the other, many Ghanaians struggle daily to access basic vegetables.

The August 2025 CPI data showed that locally produced items recorded inflation of 12.9%, compared to 10.0% for imports. The faster easing of import prices has been attributed to a stronger cedi and falling global costs for commodities and freight. This contrast points to persistent domestic supply chain pressures and rising production costs at home.

However, inflation continues to vary sharply across regions, with Upper West recording the highest inflation at 21.8% and Bono East posting the lowest at 6.1%. Experts link these gaps to transport costs, supply routes and market access, which remain uneven across the country.

A March 2025 survey in the Ho market offered a rare bright spot. Vegetables are now in abundance in the market which a market woman said was due to the unexpected rains, which started in early February, this year. The survey showed that a quarter paint gallon of tomatoes was being sold between GHC50 and GHC70 depending on the sizes, while okro was going for GHC70 and garden eggs for GHC80. Madam Peace Adzimahe, a vegetable seller, noted that she was optimistic that the cost of vegetables would come down in the coming days because of the rains.

Unless targeted interventions are introduced, such as subsidies or support for agroinputs for smallholder and horticultural farmers, investments in irrigation and storage infrastructure, improved transport logistics for produce and market linkages that shorten supply chains, the volatility and high cost of fresh vegetables may remain a permanent feature of Ghana’s food economy.

For now, vegetable sellers like Madam Mensah continue to work their stalls, but they know the weeks ahead remain uncertain. We are still selling vegetables but people no longer buy as they used to because there is no money in the system, she told the GNA team. Her words speak to a broader reality: for many Ghanaians, the cost of greens has become a silent emergency.