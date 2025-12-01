Vegetable Exporters Face Uncertainty Over Cantonments Premises Relocation

Ghana’s vegetable exporters are facing mounting uncertainty over possible eviction from their operational base at Cantonments, a move they fear could disrupt export flows, damage livelihoods, and weaken access to key overseas markets.

The Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Ghana (VEPEAG) says its members who ship highly perishable produce daily through Kotoka International Airport (KIA) risk severe logistical and financial setbacks if forced to relocate without a suitable alternative close to the airport. The association, established in 1997, represents more than 1,000 vegetable producers and exporters across seven regions, supplying international markets with okra, chili, shallots, sweet potatoes, and other horticultural crops.

VEPEAG operates from premises on 4th Giffard Road near Burma Camp, an area that has historically served as a designated agricultural mechanization enclave under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture. However, the landscape around the facility has begun to shift. Agric Mechanization Services, which shared a wall with VEPEAG, has been relocated, and part of its former space has been taken over by private developers. New structures are already rising on the site, feeding industry fears that VEPEAG’s own premises may be next.

Dr. Felix Mawuli Kamassah, VEPEAG president, said exporters remain in limbo as they await official communication from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture. The association has written to the Lands Minister requesting a meeting after officials from the Lands Commission recently conducted a survey of the area.

Kamassah emphasized that over 5,000 people depend on this work, with some members exporting daily. He stated the association is engaging ministries to understand whether they are going or staying, noting they cannot fight the government but their role in the economy is critical.

Exporters fear a repeat of a relocation attempt under a previous administration, which proposed moving operations to Dodowa. The association resisted, arguing that the distance and traffic delays, sometimes up to three hours, would cause exporters to miss flights and lose perishable cargo.

VEPEAG’s Cantonments location was initially chosen for its proximity to the airport, enabling rapid movement of fresh vegetables into cold storage and onto outbound aircraft. The association also operates a packhouse and cooling facilities on site, equipment that is costly and complex to relocate. The organization recently invested 400,000 euros in a cold room to enhance harvest management.

Kamassah warned that any forced move without proper infrastructure risks repeating past trade disruptions, including previous bans on Ghanaian vegetables due to noncompliance with international phytosanitary standards. He stressed that if relocation becomes necessary, the new site must be close enough to the airport so that produce can be preserved and shipped on time.

The uncertainty is already affecting business plans. Some members are scouting alternative sites independently, fearing sudden eviction. Kamassah noted that some exporters are complaining bitterly, with people confused because the signal suggests they will be moved.

Despite the concerns, the association acknowledges recent government engagement, noting that representatives from the presidency and relevant ministries have visited the site to assess the situation. VEPEAG provides packaging and storage services for fresh produce at facilities located in Accra close to the international airport, based on longstanding experience with a vast network of airlines for exporting to the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Dubai.

The organization’s new cooling unit at the VEPEAG head office in Accra can handle capacities up to 10 tons of fresh produce. The association provides market information for fresh vegetables and assists with the establishment of business contacts and negotiations in both local and international markets.

Kamassah, who also serves as vice president of the Federation of Association of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE) and chief executive officer of Marphlix Trust Ghana Limited, expressed hope that the ministries will work with the association to find a solution that protects their markets and sustains their contribution to the economy.

The vegetable sector is a priority product of Ghana’s national export development strategy, which aims to generate more than $25 billion by 2029. VEPEAG and the Ghana Association of Vegetable Exporters recently merged efforts through the formation of Ghana Vegetables, a blueprint designed to spur growth in the fruits and vegetables industry while taking advantage of existing export market opportunities.