Veep Unveils KGL Eve Medical Centre at KNUST to Transform Mental Healthcare delivery

Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, yesterday inaugurated the KGL Eve Medical Centre, a state-of-the-art mental wellness facility at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, to transform mental healthcare delivery across northern Ghana.

The multimillion-dollar purpose-built centre, commissioned in the presence of Her Royal Highness, Lady Julia Osei Tutu II, represents the first dedicated mental wellness facility serving the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, and Northern regions of Ghana.

The KGL Eve Medical Centre features comprehensive facilities designed to provide dignified and professional care in a therapeutic environment.

Psychiatric consulting rooms for professional assessment and treatment; Therapy and counselling units for individual and group sessions; In-patient wards for extended care requirements. Diagnostics and pharmacy services for comprehensive treatment, Rehabilitation spaces for recovery programmes, Administrative facilities for efficient operations.

The Vice President commended the brains behind the project saying “facing mental and medical health challenges among children, mothers, students, working and retired adults nationwide, the facility provides accessible services supported by strong partnerships”.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang noted that the centre would contribute significantly to the region and Ghana’s health sector as a whole. “The facility is a practical response to the real and growing demand for integrated medical and mental health services,” she said.

The Vice President observed that global and national health landscapes were changing, influenced by pandemics, digital medicine, ethical dilemmas, and expanding populations. And in response, government continued to prioritize healthcare within Ghana’s development agenda.

“Government is strengthening primary healthcare, expanding National Health Insurance Scheme coverage and facilities, improving training, and enhancing access to mental health and wellness services,” Vice President Opoku-Agyemang stated.

She highlighted the recent launch of Ghana’s Medical Fund, popularly called Mahama Cares, to address what she described as “chronic lifelong conditions” that fall outside the NHIS full coverage.

The fund provides financial support for the treatment of non-communicable diseases including stroke, hypertension, diabetes, and kidney failure—conditions that traditionally place huge financial burdens on patients. It also aims to improve overall health infrastructure by investing in medical equipment, specialist training, healthcare facilities, and research to ensure quality and equitable access for Ghanaians regardless of income or location.

The project originated from the passionate advocacy of Lady Julia Osei Tutu II, whose unwavering commitment to her people’s wellbeing inspired the KGL Foundation to action.

Mr. Alex Dadey, Chairman and Founder of the KGL Group, paid emotional tribute to her leadership during the ceremony. “This project did not begin merely as a structure—it began as your conviction,” he said, acknowledging Her Royal Highness’s instrumental role.

The facility was developed under the supervision of Elliot Dadey, CEO of the KGL Foundation, in partnership with the DeSimone Group and project managers led by Reginald Longdon. “This is not an institution of confinement—it is a centre of healing, hope, and human dignity,” Mr Dadey emphasized during his address.

The mental wellness centre represents one significant component of the KGL Foundation’s extensive social impact portfolio, which demonstrates sustained commitment to national development across multiple sectors.

The Foundation’s ongoing initiatives include investing over USD 150,000 annually in juvenile football development through partnership with the Ghana Football Association, sponsoring Ghana’s Black Stars.