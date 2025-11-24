Veep Touts Dialogue as Key to Strengthening Academic Freedom

The African Coalition for Academic Freedom (ACAF) has held its maiden continental conference in Accra under the theme “Safeguarding Academic Freedom in Africa: A Continental Dialogue for Collective Action.”

Speaking on behalf of Ghana’s Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Chief of Staff at the Vice President’s Office, Prof. Alex Segbefia, urged leaders of Academic Staff Associations (ASA) across Africa to foster constructive dialogue that promotes democratization and stability in public universities.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasized that when key actors—government, university authorities, and student bodies—are meaningfully involved in discussions on academic freedom, conflicts, misunderstandings, and perceptions of institutional disregard can be minimized. She noted that deliberate engagement of student groups in decision-making helps cultivate trust and ensures that universities remain active watchdogs in advancing higher education and democratic values.

The Vice President commended ACAF for convening the conference and expressed confidence that its work will strengthen the protection of academic freedom across Africa.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Mr. Saaka Sayitu, Acting Director in Charge of Accreditation at the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), stressed the importance of government valuing research output and expert commentary from academics in national policy formulation.

He noted that successive governments have maintained a strong relationship with the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), with ongoing dialogue on salaries, conditions of service, and related labour matters deepening mutual understanding. Mr. Iddrisu reaffirmed government’s commitment to safeguarding the institutional independence of universities, stressing that their autonomy ensures that academic voices remain influential in shaping national development.

He expressed optimism that the conference would further empower ASA leaders to play a greater role in university governance while promoting academic freedom for both staff and students. Strengthening the link between academic freedom, democracy, and development, he said, is essential for national progress.

The three-day conference, which opened on Wednesday, 12th November 2025, brought together about 50 representatives of national Academic Staff Associations, higher education researchers, civil society organizations, and labour unions from across the continent. It is scheduled to end on Friday, 14th November 2025.

The conference seeks to develop a coordinated advocacy framework to address challenges facing academic freedom at the national, sub-regional, and continental levels, while laying the foundation for a unified African platform for protection, solidarity, and strategic action.

By Margaret Esaah Boakye