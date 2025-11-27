VDF to Honor Col. (Rtd) Cyril Necku and Late Dumega Raymond Okudzeto at Volta Trade and Investment Fair

The Volta Development Forum (VDF) has announced that it will honor Col. (Rtd) Cyril Necku and the late Dumega Raymond Okudzeto as initiators of the Volta Trade and Investment Fair at this year’s edition of the Fair, organized under the auspices of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC).

According to the Forum, the recognition is a tribute to the vision and dedication of the two distinguished leaders, whose efforts laid the foundation for what has become one of the region’s most important platforms for promoting trade, investment, and development.

Col. (Rtd) Cyril Necku is described as a patriot whose unwavering commitment to the progress of the Volta Region gave birth to the Volta Trade and Investment Fair. Together with Dumega Raymond Okudzeto, he established a legacy that continues to inspire and shape subsequent fairs.

“As a grateful organization, VDF, a dedicated partner behind successive organizations of the Volta Fair, plans to honor Col. (Rtd) Cyril Necku’s outstanding contributions as recognition of his commitment to our collective progress,” said Mr. Dan Kojo Agboka-Dzegede, Executive Director of VDF.

The Forum also commended the leadership of both the former Regional Minister, Hon. Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, and the current Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, who are ardent members of VDF. Their efforts, the statement noted, have been instrumental in advancing the trade and investment prospects of the Volta Region.

The Volta Development Forum reaffirmed its support for the VRCC in ensuring a successful and fruitful outcome of this year’s Volta Trade and Investment Fair, which continues to serve as a beacon for regional growth and opportunity.

