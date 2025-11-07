Vatican Forbids Catholics Calling Mary Co-Redeemer in New Decree

Pope Leo has approved a Vatican directive prohibiting the title of co-redeemer for Mary, affirming Jesus Christ's sole role in humanity's salvation.

The Vatican’s doctrinal office has issued a decree definitively rejecting the title of “co-redeemer” or “co-redemptrix” for the Virgin Mary. The document, approved by Pope Leo, states that while Mary paved the way for redemption by giving birth to Jesus, salvation was achieved by Christ alone through his sacrificial death.

The decree aims to end a long-running theological debate and clarify official Church position. It argues the title creates confusion and risks eclipsing the central role of Jesus.

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, who leads the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), noted the ruling addresses newer Marian devotion groups and practices spread via social media that may sow confusion. This action follows recent Vatican efforts to more strictly evaluate reported Marian apparitions and supernatural phenomena.