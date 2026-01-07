VAT Reforms Save Ghanaian Households Six Point Five Billion Cedis

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says recent VAT reforms have returned approximately GH¢6.5 billion to households as prices declined by roughly 1.9 percent. Commissioner General Anthony Sarpong made the announcement during a VAT compliance monitoring visit to shopping malls in the Spintex area of Accra on January 7, 2026.

Sarpong explained the changes include reducing the VAT rate, removing the COVID-19 levy, decoupling VAT, and raising thresholds for smaller businesses. The reforms took effect on January 1, 2026, following passage of the Value Added Tax Act, 2025 (Act 1151).

The new legislation reduced the effective VAT rate from 21.9 percent to 20 percent and raised the registration threshold from GH¢200,000 to GH¢750,000. Major retailers with electronic Point of Sale (POS) systems linked to GRA saw immediate price adjustments when the reforms launched.

During the monitoring exercise, Sarpong said checks at several shops confirmed businesses had updated their systems and were applying the new VAT rates correctly. The GRA team visited Palace Mall, Melcom, Orca Décor, United Commercial Trading, and Palace Home Décor.

Interactions with shoppers confirmed growing satisfaction with lower prices, reinforcing claims that reforms are effectively putting money back into Ghanaian pockets. Customers at the malls welcomed the changes, reporting that price reductions were already visible at checkout.

The Commissioner General urged businesses to comply voluntarily with the revised VAT framework. He made a passionate appeal to shoppers and consumers to insist on VAT receipts whenever they make purchases, explaining this helps consumers verify correct taxes are charged and allows them to enjoy the benefits.

The Finance Minister assured businesses that GRA would undertake an extensive public education campaign to ensure smooth transition and transparent implementation. The authority has established taxpayer service centers nationwide and maintains toll free phone lines, WhatsApp channels, and email support.

Major retailers like Palace, ShopRite, Game, and Melcom saw benefits immediately on January 1, 2026, as computerized billing systems automatically reflected the lower tax structure. However, the informal sector, which comprises much of Ghana’s retail activity, is adjusting more gradually.

Sarpong emphasized that sustained compliance by both businesses and consumers remains key to mobilizing revenue for national development. He added that responsible tax compliance will support the government’s broader economic agenda.

The vision outlined by President John Dramani Mahama for 2026 depends largely on the country’s ability to generate sufficient domestic revenue, according to the GRA chief. The reforms represent the most comprehensive overhaul of Ghana’s VAT system in over a decade.

Under the new framework, the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) and Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Levy are being reintegrated into the VAT system, allowing businesses to claim input tax credits. The VAT rate remains at 15 percent while NHIL and GETFund levies stay at 2.5 percent each, bringing the total effective VAT rate to 20 percent.

Economic analysts suggest that if sustained, the 1.9 percent price reduction could provide meaningful relief to households, particularly for essential goods and services. The cumulative GH¢6.5 billion in savings represents substantial economic impact across the nation.