Vanessa Okoye Defends Stepsister Priscilla Ojo Amid Tanzanian Backlash

Nigerian actress Vanessa Okoye has issued a fierce social media defense of her stepsister, socialite Priscilla Ojo, following criticism from a Tanzanian activist over Ojo’s romantic posts.

The backlash emerged amid political unrest in Tanzania, with critics labeling Ojo’s content inappropriate during national tensions.

“Leave Priscilla alone!” Okoye declared, condemning the online attacks. “There’s a special grace that follows Priscilla. If you don’t understand it, you’ll spend your life speaking rubbish.” She challenged critics’ focus on Ojo’s personal life: “Why attack her happiness? Go marry, fall in love, and contribute value to others’ lives instead.”

Okoye specifically denounced the activist’s approach: “You can’t rant, insult, and curse on social media. If her wedding disturbs you, have your own.” The defense highlights growing tensions between public figures’ personal expression and socio-political expectations, particularly during periods of national instability.