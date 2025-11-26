VanEck Reduces AngloGold Ashanti Holding Below Five Percent

Van Eck Associates Corporation reduced its stake in AngloGold Ashanti below the five percent threshold, triggering regulatory disclosure requirements after the position fell to 3.990 percent on November 21, 2025, according to a major holdings notification filed with UK authorities.

The New York based investment firm now holds 20,111,477 voting rights in AngloGold Ashanti, down from 4.990 percent in its previous notification. The reduction represents a full percentage point decline in the asset manager’s ownership stake in the global gold mining company.

VanEck’s holdings are distributed across multiple investment vehicles including the VanEck Gold Miners Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), which accounts for 3.114 percent of AngloGold Ashanti’s total voting rights. The VanEck Gold Miners UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) ETF holds another 0.476 percent, while International Investors Gold maintains 0.198 percent.

Smaller positions include the VanEck Gold Miners ETF Australia variant with 0.113 percent, VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF at 0.051 percent, and the VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund holding 0.018 percent. The VanEck Africa Index ETF and VanEck Natural Resources ETF each hold minimal stakes below 0.010 percent.

The notification, submitted November 24, 2025, follows standard UK regulatory requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR). Companies must disclose when holdings cross major thresholds including three, four, five and 10 percent of voting rights.

AngloGold Ashanti’s total voting rights number 504,097,915, representing an increase from 503,514,878 in VanEck’s previous disclosure. The slight increase in total shares outstanding reflects normal corporate activity including share issuances under employee incentive programs.

Glass Lewis serves as proxy holder for VanEck’s 20,111,477 shares and 3.990 percent voting rights on an open ended basis. Proxy voting arrangements allow institutional investors to delegate voting authority to specialized firms that analyze corporate governance matters and vote on shareholder proposals.

VanEck marked itself as not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and confirmed it does not control other undertakings holding interests in AngloGold Ashanti. This designation indicates the firm operates independently without ultimate controlling shareholders directing investment decisions.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF represents one of the world’s largest gold mining focused investment vehicles, with over US$8.66 billion in assets under management. The fund provides exposure to major global gold producers and royalty companies, with nearly 90 percent of holdings having market capitalizations above US$5 billion.

AngloGold Ashanti ranks as one of the ETF’s top holdings, alongside Agnico Eagle Mines at 7.9 percent and Newmont at 7.15 percent. The fund rebalances quarterly, with qualified companies requiring market capitalization greater than US$150 million, US$1 million in average daily trading volume and minimum 250,000 shares traded monthly.

VanEck’s position reduction comes amid strong performance for AngloGold Ashanti shares, which have climbed 39 percent over the past year to trade around US$83.94. The stock reached a 52 week high of US$85.85 recently, reflecting investor optimism about gold prices and the company’s operational improvements.

Gold prices have remained elevated throughout 2025, supported by geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns and sustained central bank purchases. Major producers like AngloGold Ashanti benefit directly from higher precious metal prices through improved margins and cash flow generation.

Institutional ownership in AngloGold Ashanti has expanded significantly despite VanEck’s reduction. Total institutional holdings increased 13.83 percent to 262.93 million shares in the most recent reporting period. The number of funds or institutions reporting positions rose by 188, or 31.39 percent, reaching 787 total holders.

Major institutional investors include Vanguard Group with 22.28 million shares, Legal & General Group with 4.85 million shares, and Geode Capital Management with 3.14 million shares. These positions reflect growing confidence in the company’s diversified portfolio spanning nine countries across Africa, the Americas and Australia.

AngloGold Ashanti operates primarily as a gold mining company while producing silver and sulfuric acid as byproducts. The company’s flagship asset, the Geita mine in Tanzania, provides steady production from the Lake Victoria goldfields. Other significant operations include mines in Ghana, Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and the United States.

Recent financial results showed quarterly revenue of US$2.37 billion and earnings of US$1.32 per share. The company maintains a market capitalization of approximately US$35.23 billion and pays a quarterly dividend of US$0.91 per share, yielding around 4.3 percent annually.

The company incorporated in England and Wales in 1944 and maintains headquarters in Greenwood Village, Colorado. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker AU and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange under ticker ANG. The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited serves as JSE sponsor.

Portfolio adjustments by major institutional holders like VanEck represent normal investment management activity. Asset managers regularly rebalance holdings based on valuation assessments, portfolio construction requirements and risk management considerations. The reduction from 4.990 to 3.990 percent suggests tactical positioning rather than fundamental concerns about the company.

VanEck continues maintaining significant exposure to AngloGold Ashanti through its suite of gold mining focused investment products. The firm’s Gold Miners ETF remains a dominant force in precious metals equity investing, providing liquidity and access for investors seeking leveraged exposure to gold prices through mining company shares.

The notification filing system ensures transparency in ownership structures for publicly traded companies, allowing shareholders and regulators to monitor concentration levels and potential changes in corporate control. Material changes crossing statutory thresholds trigger automatic disclosure obligations.