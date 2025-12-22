VanEck raises AngloGold Ashanti stake above four percent threshold

Van Eck Associates Corporation increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc above the four percent threshold, triggering regulatory disclosure requirements after the position rose to 4.01 percent on December 16, 2025.

The New York based investment firm now holds 20,214,785 voting rights in AngloGold Ashanti, up from 3.990 percent in its previous notification. The increase represents a minor adjustment in the asset manager’s ownership stake in the global gold mining company that completed its redomiciliation from South Africa to the United Kingdom in 2024.

VanEck’s holdings are distributed across multiple investment vehicles including the VanEck Gold Miners Exchange Traded Fund, which accounts for 3.164 percent of AngloGold Ashanti’s total voting rights. The VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF holds another 0.452 percent, while International Investors Gold maintains 0.198 percent.

Smaller positions include the VanEck Gold Miners ETF Australia variant with 0.114 percent, VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF at 0.053 percent, and the VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund holding 0.018 percent. The VanEck Africa Index ETF and VanEck Natural Resources ETF each hold minimal stakes at 0.007 percent and 0.004 percent respectively.

The notification was submitted December 17, 2025, and follows standard United Kingdom regulatory requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Companies must disclose when holdings cross major thresholds including three, four, five and 10 percent of voting rights.

AngloGold Ashanti’s total voting rights number 504,097,915, unchanged from VanEck’s previous disclosure. The company was incorporated in England and Wales on February 10, 2023, with registration number 14654651 as part of its redomiciliation from South Africa.

VanEck’s position increase follows a November 2025 reduction when the firm’s stake fell from 4.990 percent to 3.990 percent, representing a full percentage point decline. The asset manager has adjusted its AngloGold Ashanti holdings multiple times throughout 2025, reflecting active portfolio management across its various gold focused investment products.

The stake increase comes amid strong performance for AngloGold Ashanti shares, which have climbed approximately 265 percent year to date to trade around 83.94 United States dollars. The stock reached a 52 week high of 85.85 dollars recently, reflecting investor optimism about gold prices and the company’s operational improvements.

Gold prices have remained elevated throughout 2025, supported by geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns, and sustained central bank purchases. Major producers like AngloGold Ashanti benefit directly from higher precious metal prices through improved margins and cash flow generation.

AngloGold Ashanti reported third quarter free cash flow of 920 million dollars, representing a 141 percent year on year increase. The company announced a quarterly dividend of 460 million dollars during the period, taking total dividends declared in 2025 to 927 million dollars as it maintains its policy of distributing 50 percent of free cash flows to shareholders.

Institutional ownership in AngloGold Ashanti has expanded significantly despite various individual position adjustments. Total institutional holdings increased 13.83 percent to 262.93 million shares in the most recent reporting period, with the number of funds or institutions reporting positions rising by 188 to reach 787 total holders.

AngloGold Ashanti operates a diverse portfolio of gold mining operations across 10 countries on four continents including Ghana, Tanzania, Guinea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, United States, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Colombia. The company established its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange while maintaining a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange following its 2024 redomiciliation.

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited serves as JSE sponsor for AngloGold Ashanti’s regulatory disclosures. The notification was completed in Tampa, Florida on December 17 and announced from the company’s offices in London, Denver, and Johannesburg on December 19.

Market analysts maintain predominantly positive outlooks on AngloGold Ashanti, with several firms recently upgrading price targets. Citigroup lifted its target to 105 dollars from 90 dollars in December, while Roth Capital increased its price objective to 92 dollars from 84 dollars.