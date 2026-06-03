Vandals Destroy Six Power Towers in Nigeria

Vandals destroyed six transmission towers along Nigeria’s Apir-Lafia line in Nasarawa State on May 30, cutting electricity supply to parts of the country, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said.

The towers, numbered T125 to T130, collapsed around 1:15 a.m. during heavy rainfall, according to a statement on Tuesday from TCN’s General Manager for Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah. Operators first detected the fault after Apir-Lafia 330kV Line II tripped.

Engineers attempted a trial reclosure of the line at 2:08 a.m., but it failed. A physical inspection of the corridor that followed revealed extensive damage to critical components on the six towers, confirming vandalism.

Both Apir-Lafia 330kV lines now remain out of service pending reconstruction. TCN has deployed engineers to assess the damage and identify the materials needed to restore normal transmission.

As a temporary measure, the company is supplying the Lafia 330kV Transmission Station through the Lafia-Jos line. The arrangement keeps power flowing to customers served by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC).

Mbah condemned the repeated attacks on power infrastructure, warning that they threaten grid stability and undermine years of investment in the sector. She urged host communities to report suspicious activity around transmission sites to security agencies or the nearest TCN office.

“Collective action is essential to protect national grid assets and ensure reliable power supply,” she said.