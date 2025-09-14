Van Vicker Exposes Long-standing Feud with Producer Over Unpaid Debts

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has broken his silence about his 18-year feud with renowned movie producer Abdul Salam Mumuni, revealing unpaid debts and career threats that have strained Ghana’s film industry for nearly two decades.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM shared on social media on September 11, 2025, Vicker disclosed that while Mumuni gave him his first movie role, their relationship deteriorated as far back as 2007 over professional disagreements and alleged exploitation.

“Abdul Salam Mumuni and I go way back. He gave me the first opportunity to be in a movie. But we started having friction around 2007. After that, we didn’t work together for about four or five years,” the award-winning actor revealed.

The tensions escalated dramatically after Vicker learned that Mumuni had made threatening statements about him on a Kumasi radio station, including claims that he would destroy the actor’s career after building it.

“I was told Abdul Salam was on a radio station saying a lot about me, how he made me and was going to bring me down. But we are in 2025. Nobody’s destiny is in another person’s hands. Only God determines it,” Vicker emphasized during the candid interview.

The actor recounted a pivotal 2011 disagreement when Mumuni rejected his proposal to co-produce a sequel to the hit film “Beyoncé,” which had featured prominent Ghanaian and Nigerian actors including Van Vicker himself.

“By co-producing, I meant investing, not for free. He didn’t want to sell the franchise, so I said fine. We didn’t work again until 2015 when he came back with a series,” Vicker explained, clarifying that his offer involved financial investment rather than free labor.

However, even their 2015 reconciliation ended in disappointment, with Vicker alleging that Mumuni still owes him money for that television series production. The actor claims this pattern of non-payment has affected multiple performers in the industry.

“Salam still owes me till today for that series. And I want him to know I’m not the only person he owes. I hear these stories from other actors and I’m grieved that a seasoned producer would do that. It’s not fair,” Vicker stated.

The revelations highlight broader systemic issues within Ghana’s entertainment industry, where actors frequently work without guaranteed payment or proper contracts. Vicker expanded his criticism beyond Mumuni to address the industry’s widespread payment problems.

“It’s not just Salam. I’m speaking to all producers. It’s unfair to make actors work and not pay them what they’re worth. If you have challenges, communicate and explain. Even if you pay later, at least you paid. But to look people in the face and refuse to pay is not right,” he emphasized.

Abdul Salam Mumuni, CEO of Venus Films Production, has worked with top Ghanaian celebrities including Jackie Appiah and Yvonne Nelson throughout his career. His productions have been instrumental in launching several acting careers in Ghana’s film industry.

The public disclosure represents a rare moment of transparency in Ghana’s entertainment sector, where financial disputes between producers and talent are typically handled privately. Vicker’s decision to speak publicly reflects growing frustration among actors about industry working conditions.

Van Vicker’s career began with Mumuni’s Venus Films before expanding into Nollywood productions that made him a household name across West Africa. His success in both Ghanaian and Nigerian cinema demonstrates the regional impact of these industry relationships.

The actor’s bold statements about the famous producer come amid ongoing discussions about fair compensation and professional standards in Ghana’s creative industries. His revelations may encourage other performers to speak out about similar experiences.

Industry observers note that such public disputes can damage relationships and future collaboration opportunities, making Vicker’s decision to speak out particularly significant for understanding the challenges facing Ghana’s film sector.