Van Dijk Blindsided as Liverpool Axe Slot

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk revealed Wednesday in Amsterdam that the club never consulted him before dismissing manager Arne Slot, and that he learned of the decision only after news of the sacking leaked publicly.

Speaking to reporters after the Netherlands’ 1-0 friendly defeat to Algeria, Van Dijk described landing in his homeland to find the story had already broken. “It’s not like they asked me about it,” he said.

Van Dijk confirmed he subsequently reached out personally to Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff, describing those conversations as the most meaningful part of the process. He expressed gratitude for everything both men had given him and the club, and voiced hope that Liverpool would rebuild quickly under new leadership.

The sacking ended a two-year chapter at Anfield for Slot, who succeeded Jurgen Klopp in June 2024. His debut season brought Liverpool their joint record 20th English league title, but his second campaign unravelled badly, finishing 25 points behind champions Arsenal with a fifth-placed Premier League finish.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the club’s American ownership group, moved quickly to identify a successor, with media reports linking Andoni Iraola to the role after the Spaniard guided Bournemouth to sixth in the league and into the Europa League for the first time. Iraola is set to sign a two-year contract, with his unveiling expected imminently.

The timing intensifies questions about the club’s leadership structure. Van Dijk, who will captain the Netherlands at the World Cup in the United States, is unlikely to link up with Iraola until mid-July at the earliest, arriving after pre-season has already begun. That gap, combined with how he was sidelined from the Slot decision, raises early concerns about communication between the dressing room and the Anfield hierarchy as the club enters another period of transition.

The club has also agreed to sign French centre-back Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais to strengthen a defence that lost Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid, while Andy Robertson is set to join Tottenham on a free transfer. Van Dijk started all 38 league matches during the 2025/26 campaign, delivering six goals despite the team’s collective struggles, and his leadership across both seasons under Slot made the manner of this communication all the more striking.