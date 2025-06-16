‘Value Integrity In Academic Pursuits’ – MCE Advises BECE Candidates

The Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Joseph Awal Antwi, has stressed the need for candidates in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to value integrity in their academic pursuits. He therefore urged the pupils to remain focused on their knowledge and skills acquired for the examination instead of resorting to examination malpractices.

The Nkwanta South MCE made the call during a visit to the Brewaniase and Bonakye BECE centres to uplift the morale and encourage the students to remain focused on the examination.

Hon. Joseph Antwi was accompanied by some esteemed figures such as Mr. Jonathan Korsinah, the Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), and Nana Prosper Akamani, the Nkwanta South Constituency Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The delegation used the opportunity to emphasize the importance of integrity in academic pursuits, advising the pupils to stay clear of examination malpractices, including this year’s BECE.

Further supporting the students’ educational journey, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Kini, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkwanta South, generously donated Mathematical Sets of instruments to all the candidates through the MCE. This thoughtful gesture was met with great enthusiasm from the students, who expressed their gratitude for receiving these essential learning materials that would undoubtedly assist them in achieving success in their examinations.

This visit not only highlighted a commitment to educational excellence but also fostered a supportive community spirit among students and educators alike.

The BECE, which ends on Wednesday, 18th June, 2025, across the country, has, so far, been peaceful, smooth, and orderly in the Municipality without any major incidents recorded. The candidates are in high hopes, believing strongly in excelling with flying colours in the examination.