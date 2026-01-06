VALCO Promises Five Thousand Jobs and Billion Dollar Revenue

The acting chief executive of Volta Aluminum Company (VALCO) has outlined an ambitious transformation plan during a media tour at the Tema smelter facilities. Dr. Robert Makila Sambian presented a strategy that could generate approximately 5,000 direct jobs and push annual revenues beyond $1 billion while contributing more than 1% to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

When current management assumed office in January 2025, the state-owned aluminum producer was limping along at just 23% capacity. That figure sat well below breakeven levels for a plant originally designed to produce 200,000 tonnes of primary aluminum each year. The facility has struggled at reduced capacity for over 15 years, primarily due to power challenges that emerged after American owners exited in 2005.

Dr. Sambian told journalists that management moved quickly to inject critical equipment into operations. The company added 16 lift trucks, 2 payloaders, tractors, dump trucks, and new melting furnaces. These interventions have already boosted operational potlines from 114 to 122 cells. Management targets reaching 150 cells by the end of 2025.

The short-term strategy rests on four pillars. First, ramping up production to fully utilize two potlines comprising 200 cells. Second, moving beyond raw aluminum exports into value-added manufacturing. Third, converting from residual fuel oil to natural gas to cut costs. Fourth, installing scrubbers to capture and reuse fluoride while improving environmental sustainability.

The newly installed value addition production line represents a watershed moment for the company. Test production of electrical conductor grade rods has begun, marking the first time since the 1960s that VALCO will manufacture finished products rather than simply exporting raw aluminum. Samples have been sent to Europe for certification. President John Mahama will reportedly commission the facility once certification is complete.

Dr. Sambian emphasized the importance of this business model transformation. The long-term vision extends beyond securing current operations. It involves either modernizing three remaining idle potlines or constructing a greenfield facility. This expansion would integrate backward linkages including a bauxite refinery to process Ghana’s abundant raw materials using locally sourced salt for caustic soda and lime.

The larger project promises substantial economic impact. Beyond the 5,000 direct jobs, management estimates indirect employment could reach 20,000 positions, using a multiplier factor of four. Revenue projections exceed $1 billion annually once the expanded facility reaches full operation.

Dr. Sambian attributed recent momentum to a fundamental shift in mindset. “Over the years, we have been in a state of waiting as a plant for external help. When we came into office, we took the decision that the wait is over,” he explained during the tour. He aligned the company’s revival with President Mahama’s reset agenda, stating management didn’t want to be left behind as the president moves to transform the country.

With foundational work laid over the past eight months, progress that management claims hasn’t been seen in 15 years, VALCO leadership asserts the company now stands on firm footing for turnaround. The goal moves from loss-making operations to profitability, ultimately positioning the smelter as an engine of Ghana’s industrial economy.