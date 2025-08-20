Utility Regulator Urges Prompt Bill Payment in Ashanti Region

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission is calling on residents in Ghana’s Ashanti Region to meet their responsibilities as utility consumers.

The appeal emphasizes that timely payment of electricity and water bills is essential for maintaining reliable services.

Edward Boduah, the PURC’s Regional Manager, explained that when customers delay or avoid payments, it directly strains the ability of utility companies to operate effectively. This financial pressure ultimately affects service quality for everyone in the region, making it harder to fund infrastructure upgrades and expansions.

The reminder highlights the reciprocal relationship between service providers and consumers. The commission believes that consistent bill payment enables companies like Ghana Water Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana to invest in improvements that benefit all customers.

In return for consumer cooperation, the PURC reaffirmed its commitment to working with utility providers to ensure services remain both reliable and affordable. The commission also encouraged residents to report any service delivery issues for prompt resolution.

This call to action is part of a broader effort to create a sustainable utility ecosystem that can support the region’s growing population.