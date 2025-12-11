Utility Providers Need US$320 Million to Cut Distribution Losses

Utility service providers in the country require an estimated 320 million dollars in fresh capital investment to reduce distribution and commercial losses across their networks, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Dr Shafic Suleman, has said.

He told Parliament on Wednesday that the investment could be mobilized through public private partnerships (PPPs) to help improve operational efficiency and service delivery in the electricity and water sectors. Dr Suleman made this known when briefing Parliament on December 10 on the rationale behind the recent 9.86 percent and 15.26 percent upward adjustments in electricity and water tariffs.

Dr Suleman explained that the recent tariff adjustments were not part of the quarterly tariff review mechanism. Rather, they were components of the multi year tariff framework, which considers long term investment requirements of utility companies over a three to five year period. The recent upward adjustment is a multi year tariff and not the quarterly one, he clarified, adding that the Commission would soon publish a decision note outlining the basis for the review.

He said quarterly tariff reviews are usually triggered by inflation trends, exchange rate movements, and shifts in Ghana’s hydro thermal power generation mix. The current adjustment, however, was aimed at giving utilities predictable revenue to support major investments. The Commission evaluated each utility’s regulated asset base to determine capital expenditure requirements between 2026 and 2030.

Responding to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) regarding stakeholder consultations, Dr Suleman said the PURC had conducted engagements in 10 regions, met with the Parliamentary Committees on Energy and Sanitation, and planned further discussions with the leadership of both the Majority and Minority Caucuses.

Some MPs nonetheless expressed dissatisfaction with the level of service provided by the utilities, citing persistent water supply interruptions and high monthly bills even in areas where water does not flow. Dr Suleman assured the House that the PURC remained committed to safeguarding consumer interests while ensuring that utility companies attract the investments needed to deliver reliable and sustainable services.

The tariff increases are set to take effect on January 1, 2026. Electricity tariffs will rise by 9.86 percent while water tariffs will increase by 15.92 percent. The adjustments have sparked widespread criticism from consumers, labor unions, and business associations.

Parliament’s Minority Caucus has demanded immediate withdrawal of the new tariff increases, describing them as unfair punishment for utility company failures. George Kwame Aboagye, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Energy Committee, told journalists at a December 8 press conference that the hikes represent an unacceptable shock to struggling households and businesses. He characterized the decision as exploitation rather than leadership, warning of catastrophic economic consequences.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) expressed disappointment in the PURC and the government for pushing through yet another tariff increase without fixing longstanding inefficiencies that keep utility costs unbearably high. Labor’s contention is that the increases were going to take effect on the very day the paltry nine percent increase in the minimum wage and the base pay by the government will also take effect, describing it as the government’s New Year’s gift to Ghanaians.

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) also voiced strong concerns about the tariff adjustments. Chief Executive Officer Mark Badu Aboagye stressed that the increment presented a fresh wave of hardship for struggling industries already operating on thin margins. The initial request that the utilities were asking for wasn’t going to be possible, so we made it clear to them that any increase in utility costs is inherently damaging to business operations, he stated.

The Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FBAG) described the decision to increase tariffs as unjust, especially after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) was exposed at the Public Accounts Committee for overrunning its budget by 189 percent. The association noted that ECG’s power loss of about 32 percent is unacceptable and that rewarding such inefficiency with tariff increments is total injustice to Ghanaians.

Dr Shafic Suleman was appointed Acting Executive Secretary of the PURC by President John Dramani Mahama in February 2025, pursuant to Section 33 (1) of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Act, 1997 (Act 538). He is a Senior Lecturer at the Institute for Oil and Gas Studies at the University of Cape Coast and holds a PhD in Energy and Sustainability from De Montfort University in Leicester, United Kingdom.