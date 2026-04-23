Utah Couple Charged After Taking Child to Cuba in Custody Dispute

A Utah couple has been charged with international parental kidnapping after allegedly fleeing to Cuba with a 10-year-old child at the centre of a contentious custody dispute, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday, April 21.

Rose Inessa-Ethington, 42, the child’s biological father who is transgender, and her partner Blue Inessa-Ethington, 32, were arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and are facing federal kidnapping charges, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

According to court documents, on March 28 the group was supposed to be travelling to Calgary, Alberta, for a planned camping trip. Instead, the pair crossed into Canada from Washington state and flew from Vancouver to Mexico City the following day, then traveled to Mérida and arrived in Havana on April 1 using their US passports.

Blue Inessa-Ethington withdrew US$10,000 before the trip and did not return to work as expected in April. Investigators searching the couple’s home found to-do lists that reportedly included tasks such as learning Spanish, getting haircuts, and emptying a bank account, as well as notes containing instructions on gender-affirming medical care for children.

The child’s biological mother, identified only as “LB” in federal court filings, had shared custody with Rose. The custody agreement required Rose to return the child on April 3, but the group had gone silent after a brief phone call on March 28. A Utah judge on April 13 ordered Rose to immediately return the child and granted the biological mother exclusive custody.

The criminal complaint does not state whether the couple actually planned to obtain gender-affirming surgery for the child in Cuba, noting that such procedures are not legal for minors in that country. Family members, however, told investigators they believed the child’s female self-identification was the result of manipulation by Rose.

Cuban law enforcement located the group on April 16. They were deported back to the United States on April 20 and arraigned in Richmond, Virginia, before being scheduled to be returned to Utah for further proceedings at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in Salt Lake City. The DOJ confirmed the child had been reunited with the biological mother.

The Trump administration took the unusual step of sending a government plane to Cuba to facilitate the child’s return, a move that came as the administration has sought to restrict access to gender-affirming care for minors across the United States.