Used Car Dealers Report Business Revival as Cedi Stabilizes

Vehicle importers across Ghana are reporting a dramatic business turnaround driven by the cedi’s historic 2025 appreciation and improved economic conditions, though import duties remain unchanged contrary to some market perceptions.

Kwesi, a seasoned car dealer operating from his garage off a busy main road in Accra, has watched his inventory swell to over 70 vehicles ranging from compact sedans to rugged sport utility vehicles (SUVs). This represents a sharp reversal from two years ago when exchange rate volatility and economic uncertainty nearly paralyzed his business.

“We had very few cars to buy, and with the exchange rate so volatile, any profit we thought we could make would just disappear,” Kwesi recalled, leaning against a recently imported vehicle. He requested anonymity to discuss market conditions freely.

The Ghana cedi posted exceptional performance in 2025, appreciating 40.7 percent against the United States (US) dollar and breaking a 30 year losing streak. The currency ended December at approximately 11.10 cedis per dollar, compared to 14.70 cedis at the close of 2024, according to Bank of Ghana (BoG) data.

This currency stability has fundamentally altered the economics of vehicle imports for dealers like Kwesi, who can now plan purchases and maintain healthier profit margins without fears of sudden devaluation eroding their investments. The cedi traded at approximately 15.56 cedis per dollar in early April 2025 before strengthening throughout the year.

However, clarification is needed regarding tariff structures. While the government scrapped the emissions tax in April 2025 as part of broader tax reforms, vehicle import tariffs remain in place. Ghana continues to apply the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Common External Tariff with rates ranging from five percent to 35 percent depending on vehicle type and engine size, plus a 15 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) and approximately 11 percent in other duties and charges.

The emissions tax removal provided marginal cost relief for vehicle owners but did not eliminate the substantial import duties that typically total over 60 percent when compounded. The perception among some dealers that tariffs have been scrapped appears to stem from confusion with the emissions tax repeal.

Ghana imports approximately 100,000 vehicles annually, with used cars accounting for about 85 to 90 percent of total vehicle imports, according to Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) data. The United States, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remain the country’s leading suppliers of used vehicles.

Between January and June 2025, Ghana imported 1,755 vehicles in the mid engine category valued at 54.36 million dollars, reflecting robust demand despite import costs. Vehicle imports peaked in May 2025 with over 10.5 million dollars worth entering the country, corresponding with importers restocking before mid year sales events.

The cedi’s strength was driven by multiple factors including Ghana’s gold reserves rising from nine tonnes in late 2023 to 31 tonnes by 2025, successful debt restructuring covering 5.4 billion dollars in bilateral debt, and improved export earnings growing an estimated 60 percent in the first half of 2025.

Kwesi noted renewed consumer confidence translating into increased showroom traffic. “Since last year, I’ve been able to import more vehicles than ever before. The sustained exchange rate has opened the door not just for me, but for many in this trade,” he said.

The dealer cautioned potential buyers about vehicles offered at unrealistically low prices, often linked to illegally imported or stolen cars. “People with unbelievably low prices, especially compared to the market, are red flags,” Kwesi warned, urging buyers to verify documentation and inspect vehicles carefully.

Ghana’s automotive market was valued at approximately 2.02 billion dollars in 2025 and is projected to reach 3.14 billion dollars by 2030, reflecting a 9.22 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), according to market analysis by Mordor Intelligence.

The Ghana Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) uses a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) based reference price system that tends to assign relatively high values to used vehicles, often exceeding Kelley Blue Book valuations. This inflated base value magnifies the cost effect of tariffs and other charges.

Inflation fell sharply from over 54 percent in December 2022 to 23.8 percent by December 2024 and further to 5.4 percent by December 2025, reaching the lowest level since the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was rebased in 2021. This inflation control combined with currency stability has improved purchasing power for vehicle buyers.

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana credited the cedi’s strength with delivering tangible cost savings for traders and easing business operations at the country’s ports. Gross international reserves reached over 11 billion dollars by mid 2025, providing nearly five months of import cover.

Kwesi expressed optimism about continued growth despite persistent challenges including high lending rates that averaged 26.4 percent in April 2025. “Two years ago, I wasn’t sure we’d bounce back. But now I see the potential. I’ve expanded my stock, customers are asking questions again, and I’m looking forward to bringing in even more vehicles. The future looks good,” he said.

Market analysts note that while currency stability has improved business conditions for importers, the heavy reliance on used vehicle imports rather than local manufacturing or assembly continues. Only about five percent of vehicles sold in Ghana are assembled locally, according to the Ghana Automobile Dealers Association.

The government’s 2019 Ghana Automotive Development Policy aims to reduce heavy reliance on used vehicles by attracting investment from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Toyota, Volkswagen, Nissan, Suzuki, and other manufacturers have established assembly plants to benefit from duty free treatment on Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits, while imported assembled vehicles face the full tariff structure.

For buyers, the improved economic environment translates into greater vehicle availability and potentially more competitive pricing as supply meets demand, though dealers caution that import duties and associated costs remain substantial factors in final pricing.