USA Dominates Mixed Relay for Championship Record Gold

The United States opened their 2025 World Athletics Championships campaign in dominant fashion, claiming gold in the mixed 4x400m relay with a championship record-tying performance of 3:08.80 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

The quartet of Bryce Deadmon, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Jenoah McKiver and Alexis Holmes blasted to a championship record of three minutes and 8.80 seconds, with Holmes carrying the baton across the line more than a second ahead of the second-placed Dutch team anchored by Femke Bol.

The Netherlands took silver while Belgium claimed bronze in front of a capacity crowd of 68,000 spectators who witnessed the final event of opening night at the Tokyo championships.

USA anchor Alexis Holmes held off a Dutch team anchored by Femke Bol, with Bol staying on her feet this time to secure the silver medal for the Netherlands, unlike her fall in the final meters at the 2023 World Championships.

The American victory represents redemption after the Dutch won Olympic gold last summer in Paris, with the Americans taking the top spot in Tokyo on Saturday. The time of 3:08.80 equaled the championship record set two years ago in 2023.

Great Britain, who won Olympic bronze in Paris just over a year ago, struggled to find their rhythm and finished a disappointing fifth with a time of 3:10.84, unable to match their recent success in the event.

The race began with strong early legs from the American team, as Lynna Irby-Jackson, who earned Olympic mixed 4x400m gold in this same stadium four years ago, put the USA into a comfortable lead thanks to a 49.18 leg.

Holmes delivered the decisive anchor leg, maintaining the substantial lead built by her teammates and crossing the finish line with authority to secure Team USA’s first gold medal of the championships.

The victory continues American dominance in this relatively new championship event, where tactical execution and individual speed combine to create compelling team competition. This marks the second straight gold medal for Team USA in the 4×400-meter mixed relay at the World Athletics Championship.

With the mixed relay traditionally serving as the opening night finale, the American team set an impressive tone for their campaign in Tokyo, demonstrating the depth and quality that makes them a formidable force across multiple relay disciplines.

The championship record-tying performance also serves notice to their international rivals that despite recent setbacks, including their Olympic defeat to the Netherlands, the United States remains the gold standard in relay racing when everything comes together perfectly.