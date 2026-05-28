US Wheelchair Softball Team Boosts Ghana Adaptive Sports

A delegation from the United States brought adaptive sports to the doorsteps of persons with disabilities in Ghana this month, conducting clinics, engaging government partners, and laying groundwork for a wider continental expansion of wheelchair softball.

The National Wheelchair Softball Association (NWSA), led by President John Robert Teegarden, arrived in Ghana on May 20, 2026, at the invitation of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation (GBSF), headed by Ernest Danso. The NWSA sent the delegation to Ghana and Nigeria to help teach the sport and deliver essential equipment, helping athletes with disabilities experience wheelchair softball across Africa.

A one-day clinic held in Kumasi formed the centrepiece of the Ghana leg, offering participants, many experiencing the sport for the first time, practical sessions covering game rules, player development, coaching techniques, and the role of adaptive sports in rehabilitation and social inclusion. Local coordinators Emmanuel Obour Boateng, Elizabeth Emmanuella Nimo, and Daniel Obeng worked alongside the visiting team to ensure the event ran smoothly.

The delegation also held talks at the United States Embassy in Accra, where discussions with embassy officials focused on adaptive sports development and potential collaborations to expand wheelchair softball initiatives across West Africa.

The broader Africa push is significant: through the combined efforts of Ghana and Nigeria, wheelchair softball has now been introduced to eight African countries, reflecting growing institutional momentum behind the sport on the continent.

After concluding engagements in Ghana, the NWSA delegation proceeded to Lagos, Nigeria, where a four-day clinic and training programme at the National Stadium in Surulere brought together athletes, coaches, and officials from the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria.

The visit signals a shift from introductory outreach to structured development, with the African Wheelchair Softball Federation now formally requesting NWSA support to scale the sport across the region.