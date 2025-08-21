US to Paint Entire Mexico Border Wall Black to Deter Crossings

The Trump administration has announced plans to paint the entire US-Mexico border wall black, a move officials claim will make the barrier hotter and more difficult to climb.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem credited President Donald Trump directly with the idea during a briefing along the New Mexico border.

The painted barrier is part of broader immigration enforcement efforts that include $46 million in recently allocated wall construction funding. Construction continues at a rate of approximately half a mile per day along the nearly 2,000-mile border.

Noem explained that the black paint would absorb heat in desert regions, making the surface uncomfortably hot to touch. Border Patrol officials also noted the coating would help prevent rust, extending the structure’s lifespan.

The administration is reporting a significant drop in border crossings since Trump took office, with monthly detention numbers falling to record lows of approximately 4,600 in July. Officials attribute this decline to aggressive enforcement policies and increased deportations.

Additional security measures include planned “waterborne infrastructure” along the Rio Grande, though specific details remain unclear. Texas authorities have previously deployed floating barriers and reinforced riverbanks with personnel.

While the administration emphasizes targeting criminals, immigration advocates warn that enforcement actions have affected individuals with minor or no violations. The White House maintains that stricter policies serve as an effective deterrent to illegal immigration.