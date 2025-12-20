US Suspends Green Card Processing for Nigerians Under Expanded Travel Ban

The United States government has suspended processing of green card and citizenship applications submitted by Nigerians and nationals of other countries newly added to an expanded travel ban, citing national security concerns and ongoing immigration screening reviews.

A United States government official disclosed the suspension follows directives issued by the Trump administration, according to CBS News. The measure affects applications handled by US Citizenship and Immigration Services and is linked to an ongoing review of immigration screening procedures driven by national security considerations.

The directive follows a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on December 16 that restricts entry into the United States for nationals of countries classified as high risk. According to the White House, these countries have demonstrated persistent and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting and information sharing that threaten US national security and public safety.

Nigeria is listed among 15 additional countries placed under partial restrictions. Trump had earlier on October 31 designated Nigeria a country of particular concern following allegations of Christian genocide, which the Nigerian government denied.

The suspension applies to countries facing full travel bans including Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, Syria, Laos and Sierra Leone. Countries under partial restrictions include Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Nationals of previously restricted countries also remain affected, including Afghanistan, Burundi, Chad, Cuba, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Yemen and Venezuela. The latest action expands restrictions announced in June when the Trump administration imposed travel bans on 19 countries.

The American Immigration Council noted that Nigeria is the most heavily impacted country by the new restrictions. Over the last decade excluding COVID years, Nigerians received an average of 128,000 immigrant and nonimmigrant visas annually. Nearly all of these visas will now be restricted, blocking legal immigration from Africa’s most populous country.

In late November, US Citizenship and Immigration Services implemented a blanket pause on adjudication of all immigration benefits for nationals subject to the June travel ban. This suspension applies to all benefits including visa petitions, green card applications and even citizenship oath ceremonies. The suspension has now been extended to nationals of the 20 newly banned countries.

The restrictions mean approximately one in five people seeking to immigrate to the United States legally are now barred from doing so. Hundreds of thousands more seeking nonimmigrant visas to visit or reside temporarily will be unable to do so under the expanded ban.

The proclamation bars entry for Nigerians seeking to enter the US as green card holders or on B1, B2, B1/B2, F, M and J visas. This means Nigerians holding visas for business, tourism, combined business and tourism, academic studies, vocational or nonacademic studies and exchange programs are now barred from entering the United States.

The White House cited high overstay rates as justification for the restrictions. According to the proclamation, Nigeria had a B1/B2 visa overstay rate of 5.56 percent and an F, M and J visa overstay rate of 11.90 percent. The administration also cited concerns about radical Islamic terrorist groups operating in certain parts of Nigeria.

The restrictions take effect at 12:01 am eastern standard time on January 1, 2026. Exceptions are provided for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa categories like athletes and diplomats, and individuals whose entry serves US national interests.