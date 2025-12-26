US Strike in Nigeria Raises Regional Trade Security Concerns

The United States carried out military strikes against Islamic State militants in northwestern Nigeria on Thursday, placing regional trade risks at the centre of a widening security crisis in West Africa, where Nigeria anchors cross border commerce and transport corridors linking the coast to the Sahel.

President Donald Trump said he ordered American forces to launch what he termed a powerful strike against ISIS, saying the militants had been targeting and killing innocent Christians. Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed precision hits on terrorist targets, saying the government continues to work with international partners, including the US, to confront the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism.

For the subregion, the trade implications are immediate. Northern Nigeria serves as a critical transit zone for goods moving from ports in Lagos and Cotonou to Niger, Chad and northern Cameroon. The area is also regularly visited by traders from Ghana and Togo for fabrics such as lace. Escalating insecurity risks slowing truck movements, increasing insurance premiums and raising the cost of moving food, fuel and manufactured goods across borders. Informal trade, which supports millions of households, is particularly exposed.

US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said it conducted the strikes in Sokoto state, which borders Niger to the north, in coordination with Nigerian authorities. The command’s initial assessment indicated that multiple ISIS terrorists were killed in ISIS camps. In a statement posted on social media platform X on Thursday, which was later deleted, AFRICOM said it had conducted the attack at the request of Nigerian authorities.

Major General Samaila Uba, the Nigerian military’s director of defence information, said Nigeria’s armed forces, in conjunction with the US, had carried out the strike based on credible intelligence and careful operational planning. The precision strike operations against identified foreign ISIS linked elements operating in parts of northwest Nigeria received approval from federal government authorities.

Market reaction was subdued. Oil prices remained steady and broader trading was muted in thin holiday conditions, suggesting investors are watching for longer term disruption rather than pricing in an immediate shock. Nigeria is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and a major oil producer, but its wider role as a commercial hub makes security risks more economically consequential than oil supply alone.

Trump had signaled possible military action in November, warning that militant violence would draw a response. Following those comments, Nigerian dollar bonds fell across the maturity curve, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, highlighting how quickly security concerns feed into financial risk.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said there would be more to come if the group continues attacking innocent Christians in Nigeria and elsewhere. Hegseth expressed gratitude for Nigerian government support and cooperation in a post on social media.

Trump has designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern over religious freedom, a position supported by Republican Senator Ted Cruz. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejected claims that the country is religiously intolerant.

Terrorist violence in any form, whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on X on Friday.

Tinubu faces growing pressure from an expanding Islamist presence in northeastern Nigeria, where militants have attacked dozens of fortified military bases. Late Wednesday, suspected Boko Haram insurgents detonated an explosive device at a mosque in Maiduguri, killing at least five people, according to police. Nigeria’s population of about 230 million is split roughly evenly between Christians and Muslims, and attacks have targeted both communities.

Security analysts said Lakurawa, a lesser known group prominent in northwestern states, could have been the target of Thursday’s strikes. Lakurawa has become increasingly deadly this year, often targeting remote communities and security forces and hiding in forests between states.

The strike comes as Trump has broadened US military action elsewhere, including large scale airstrikes in Syria and stepped up operations in the Caribbean. For West Africa, however, the immediate concern is economic. Nigeria’s security outlook will shape the reliability of trade routes, the cost of doing business and the pace of intra regional commerce.

Criminal networks have continued to exploit operational gaps between African Customs administrations to traffic dangerous substances and contraband goods, which threaten the security and economic stability of the region. Enhanced collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana was recently described as not just desirable but necessary for safeguarding borders and protecting economies.

Any prolonged disruption would ripple quickly through supply chains across the subregion, making trade exposure the central risk from the latest escalation. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) free movement protocol, enacted in 1978, provides liberalized conditions for free movement of people, goods and capital to enhance trade relations among West African states, but security challenges continue to test the framework.

Daniel Bwala, special adviser to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, told CNN that the US and Nigeria are on the same page in the fight against terrorism. The operation underscores the resolve of the Federal Government of Nigeria, working with strategic partners, to confront transnational terrorism and prevent foreign fighters from establishing or expanding footholds within Nigeria’s borders.

The plight of Nigeria’s Christians has been an animating subject for American conservatives for years, with some of Trump’s top allies calling for US intervention after claiming Nigeria’s government was not doing enough to prevent attacks on Christians. Nigerian authorities maintain that armed groups target both Muslim and Christian communities, and US claims that Christians face persecution do not represent a complex security situation and ignore efforts by Nigerian authorities to safeguard religious freedom.