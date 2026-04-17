US Strategic Decline Exposed in War Against Iran

A two-week cessation of hostilities agreed upon by Tehran and Washington indicates the failure of imperialism to destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran. The stability of the ceasefire remains in question due to the violations already by Tel Aviv in Lebanon where massive bombings continued.

Geostrategic Analysis

On April 7 an announcement was made that a mediated agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States would result in a two-week ceasefire.

This agreement was made after Washington and Israel launched offensive operations against Iran on February 28 resulting in the killing of Islamic Republic of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah sSayyed Ali Khamenei along with numerous officials of the government.

During the course of 38 days, Iran alongside its allies in Lebanon, fired thousands of drones and ballistic missiles into the Palestinian Occupied Territories striking military and settler forces. In addition, the Islamic Republic Guard Corps (IRGC) struck hundreds of the Pentagon and corporate targets inside the Persian Gulf Arab Monarchies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdoms of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan.

There were attacks as well from resistance forces in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq. However, the full force of the Ansur Allah in Yemen and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in Iraq were not made operational. These forces could very well be unleashed if there are violations of the ceasefire.

The US and its allies in Tel Aviv failed in their efforts to effectively neutralize the military capacity of the Islamic Republic. Several Pentagon warplanes were brought down by the IRGC during the course of the latest round of fighting.

In a press briefing given by the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chief of Staff Chairman Airforce General Dan Caine, the US declared victory in the 38-day war. Hegseth cited the targeted assassinations of Iranian leaders and the destruction of infrastructural sites as a military victory.

Nonetheless, it is quite clear that Iran remains quite capable of launching defensive and offensive operations against Pentagon bases, corporate outlets and military sites inside the Occupied Territories. These events have further shattered the notions of invincibility related to both Washington and Tel Aviv.

Whether the ceasefire holds is largely dependent upon the role of Washington and Tel Aviv. The US and Iran have expressed separate interpretations of the agreement. Iran maintains that it will remain in control of the Strait of Hormuz and that reparations will be paid for the damage exacted upon its civilian population and infrastructure.

What remains evident is that imperialism is incapable of imposing the terms for a ceasefire. Iran and its allies have proven their ability to destroy the status-quo in West Asia with the disruption of the Pentagon military bases in the Persian Gulf along with business and tourist operations which garner enormous profits for the world capitalist system.

Moreover, the continued existence of the Israeli regime which acts with impunity against the Arab population in Palestine, Lebanon and throughout the West Asia region will subvert any attempt to build regional stability and security. The liberation of Palestine and the guarantees for sovereignty and genuine independence of the region are the only solutions for the geo-political crisis.

Iran Claims Victory Against Imperialism and Zionism

There was a ten-point plan submitted by Iran which was agreed upon by the Trump administration which led to the two-week ceasefire. These ten points are: “No new aggression against Iran; Continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz; Acceptance of enrichment; Removal of all primary sanctions; Removal of all secondary sanctions; Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions; Termination of all Board of Governors resolutions; Payment of compensation to Iran; Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region; Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon.” (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/07/766472/iran-declares-historic-victory-enemy-forced-accept-its-proposal)

This agreement was announced less than 24-hours after Trump’s social media post on April 7 saying that his intention was to destroy Iran as a civilization. There had been the bombing of civilian infrastructure for weeks.

In recent days residential complexes in Iran have been hit by Israeli and US bombs. The Pasteur Institute, in operation for more than a century, was heavily damaged in the attacks.

Sharif University in Tehran, a technical higher educational institution, was bombed just days before the ceasefire. Other civilian infrastructure such as bridges, railroad lines and religious facilities were destroyed including a Jewish synagogue in Tehran.

In a report published by Press TV on April 8, it notes that:

“In line with the directive of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, and given Iran and the resistance’s upper hand on the battlefield, the enemy’s inability to carry out its threats despite all its claims, and the official acceptance of all the legitimate demands of the Iranian people, it has been decided that negotiations will be held in Islamabad to finalize the details. This will take place within a maximum of 15 days, so that the details of Iran’s victory on the battlefield may also be solidified in political negotiations. The negotiations will begin on Friday (April 10) in Islamabad. Iran will allocate two weeks for these negotiations, and the timeframe may be extended by mutual agreement of the two sides.”

Nonetheless, Tehran is saying the government will resume its military operations if any violations of the ceasefire are carried out. Access to the Strait of Hormuz will once again become restricted if the US and Israel refuse to abide by the ten-point agreement.

Bombing by the IOF Escalates in Lebanon

Despite the announcement that a ceasefire had been reached which includes Iran as well as Lebanon, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) have escalated their bombings against Beirut and other areas. Residential districts are being targeted while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government denies that the ceasefire agreement encompasses Lebanon.

These intensified attacks against Lebanon coincide with some violations of the ceasefire with reports of strikes in the Gulf states. With the ceasefire, stock markets have risen again while the price of oil has dropped sharply.

A report published by Al Mayadeen says of the situation on April 8 in Lebanon:

“A massive wave of Israeli airstrikes hit large parts of Lebanon on Wednesday, including Beirut, the south, and the eastern Bekaa, in a continued brutal Israeli aggression that has left growing numbers of civilian casualties and strained medical services. Approximately 150 airstrikes were carried out across Lebanon within two hours, underscoring the scale of the Israeli aggression.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that Israeli occupation forces carried out heavy fire belt strikes on Beirut’s Southern Suburb, targeting densely populated neighborhoods including Bir Hassan, Haret Hreik, Chiah, Hay al-Sellom, and al-Rihab. At least three Lebanese people were martyred and dozens more wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Burj Abi Haidar, Beirut. Elsewhere, in Mount Lebanon, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that an Israeli aggression hit the town of Kaifun, resulting in a massacre. 12 were killed in the attack, and search operations continue for missing individuals under the rubble.” (https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iof-commit-harrowing-massacres-across-lebanon–kill–injure)

These bombing operations by the IOF in Lebanon will complicate the ceasefire. Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance organization, remains close allies of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The apartheid Israeli state has utilized the continued existence of Hezbollah as its rationale for the bombings and the limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

Reports indicate that approximately 1500 people have been killed in Lebanon due to direct attacks by the IOF. With respect to Iran, the estimated death toll exceeds 3000.

On April 7, hundreds of thousands of people formed human shields at schools, bridges, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure which Trump had pledged to destroy as part of the genocidal assault on this civilization. As these violations of the ceasefire accelerate, international opposition and outrage against imperialism and Zionism will only escalate.

In the attacks on April 8, Lebanese authorities say that 90 people were killed in Israeli strikes on more than 100 locations. The international solidarity movements with Palestine and the people of West Asia will continue to work towards a lasting solution for the region.