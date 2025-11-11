US Senate Approves Deal to End Historic Government Shutdown

The United States Senate voted Monday to advance a compromise aimed at ending the longest government shutdown in American history, breaking a weeks-long impasse that disrupted food assistance, left federal workers unpaid, and created chaos in air travel.

The measure passed 60 to 40, with a small group of Senate Democrats joining Republicans to approve funding without securing their party’s demand to guarantee extended Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. The eight Democrats who crossed party lines had attempted to tie government funding to expiring health subsidies affecting approximately 24 million Americans, but those efforts proved unsuccessful.

The agreement establishes a December vote on those subsidies but provides no guarantee they will continue. The deal restores funding for federal agencies whose appropriations expired on October 1 and halts President Donald Trump’s planned downsizing of the federal workforce, preventing layoffs until January 30.

The funding compromise will now advance to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where party leaders hope it could pass as soon as Wednesday. House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed optimism about swift passage before sending the measure to President Trump for his signature. Trump reportedly called the deal “very good.”

The bipartisan Senate agreement funds the government through January 30 and includes provisions reversing Trump’s firings of federal employees during the shutdown, along with measures preventing such actions going forward. The deal also ensures food stamps receive funding through fiscal year 2026.

Senator Dick Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, acknowledged the compromise fell short of party goals. He suggested Democrats hoped the government shutdown would create opportunities for better policy outcomes, but those efforts did not materialize.

Air traffic controllers, classified as “excepted” federal workers along with federal police and civilian military employees, were required to work through the shutdown despite not receiving pay. Analysis of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) delay data shows 61 percent of delay minutes recorded between November 7 and 9 related to air traffic controller staffing issues, up from 47 percent in the first six days of November.

The FAA mandated airlines reduce flights by 4 percent at 40 of the nation’s largest airports, resulting in thousands of delays and cancellations. Weekend travel saw significant disruption as airports across the United States experienced a 14 percent increase in delays due to air traffic control challenges.

A growing share of Americans reported personal effects from the shutdown, with 36 percent saying they were affected greatly or somewhat, compared to 21 percent who said so roughly a week after the shutdown began. The extended closure marked the first such event since 2019, highlighting persistent partisan divisions in Congress and the executive branch.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) faced funding uncertainties during the shutdown, creating concern among millions of recipients. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson temporarily paused a lower court order requiring the Trump administration to cover full food stamp benefits for tens of millions of Americans in November, siding with the administration on a short-term basis in a legal confrontation that became central to shutdown negotiations.

Senator Tim Kaine indicated that reversing reductions in force, the government’s term for layoffs, represented his principal concern in negotiations. He confirmed that preventing future layoffs had become a significant part of discussions alongside healthcare subsidy extensions.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told lawmakers the chamber would remain in session until an agreement reopened the government. Senators received instructions to remain flexible with schedules and were given 24-hour notice to review agreement text before voting, according to Republican leadership aides.