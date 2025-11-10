US Senate Advances Deal to End Record Breaking Government Shutdown

The United States Senate took a critical first step Sunday night toward ending the longest government shutdown in American history, with eight Democrats joining Republicans in a 60 to 40 procedural vote. The measure advances legislation that could reopen federal agencies after 40 days of closure that disrupted air travel, food assistance programs, and government services.

Seven Democratic senators and independent Senator Angus King of Maine broke with their party leadership to support advancing the House passed stopgap measure. The vote came after a weekend of intense negotiations between Senate Majority Leader John Thune and a group of centrist Democrats including Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, along with King.

The agreement would fund multiple agencies and programs through the full fiscal year, while extending funding for all other government operations until January 30, 2026. Specifically, the deal includes full year appropriations for the Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Department of Veterans Affairs, military construction projects, and congressional operations.

Democrats secured commitments from the Trump administration to rehire government workers terminated at the start of the funding lapse and reverse all permanent layoffs during the shutdown. Federal employees will receive back pay for time worked or furloughed during the impasse. Republicans also pledged to hold a Senate floor vote by mid December on legislation to extend expiring Affordable Care Act (ACA) enhanced tax credits.

Eight members of the Senate Democratic Caucus voted Sunday night to advance the measure. Besides King, Shaheen, and Hassan, the Democrats supporting the procedural motion included Tim Kaine of Virginia, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen of Nevada, and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky was the lone Republican voting against the measure.

The vote required exactly 60 senators to succeed and remained open for over two hours as three Republican senators initially held out. Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Rick Scott of Florida delayed their votes to discuss concerns about the overall budget process before eventually voting yes. Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who had returned home to file for reelection, provided the crucial 60th vote after returning to the Capitol.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer opposed the deal, saying he could not in good faith support a package that fails to immediately extend health care subsidies. Progressive Democrats and House Democratic leaders also criticized the agreement, calling it a capitulation that leaves millions of Americans uncertain about their health insurance costs.

The shutdown, which began October 1, has caused significant disruption across the country. More than 6,000 flights were delayed Saturday due to staffing shortages at Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic control facilities, with the FAA ordering reduced traffic at 40 major airports. Approximately 36% of Americans report being personally affected by the shutdown, according to recent polling.

The Trump administration suspended full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in November, affecting tens of millions of Americans. A federal judge ordered full payment, but the Supreme Court temporarily blocked that ruling, allowing the administration to provide only partial food stamp benefits.

Thune said shortly before the vote that after 40 long days, he was hopeful the shutdown could be brought to an end. The framework represents months of bipartisan negotiations between top appropriators, though the deal still needs several additional procedural votes in the Senate before heading to the House of Representatives for passage.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stated before the Senate vote that House Democrats will not support spending legislation that fails to extend ACA tax credits. The House has not held a vote since September 19 and previously passed government funding without Democratic support.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who is retiring, defended the agreement by saying Republicans made clear this was the only deal available. She acknowledged not all Democratic colleagues were satisfied but argued that waiting longer would not deliver a better outcome. Some Democrats indicated they might be willing to force another shutdown showdown when the next funding tranche expires January 30 if Congress fails to deliver a health care fix.

Additional Senate votes are expected this week before the package can be sent to the House. Even after President Donald Trump signs legislation into law, agencies may need time to restore services for Americans facing shutdown impacts ranging from lost federal food aid to child care closures to delayed paychecks.