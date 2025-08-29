US Scraps Duty-Free Import Rule, Hitting Small Businesses and Consumers

The United States has eliminated a longstanding tariff exemption on low-value imports, ending decades of duty-free treatment for packages worth $800 or less in a move that will reshape global e-commerce.

The policy change, which took effect Friday, subjects previously exempt shipments to customs duties and stricter inspections. Nearly 1.4 billion packages valued at over $64 billion entered the US duty-free under the so-called de minimis exemption in 2023 alone.

President Donald Trump accelerated the repeal, arguing it will protect American businesses, combat fentanyl smuggling, and generate $10 billion in annual revenue. The administration positioned the change as essential for national security and fair trade practices.

However, trade experts warn the policy will disproportionately burden small businesses and consumers through higher prices, reduced product selection, and complicated import procedures. Fashion retailer Tapestry, which owns Coach, anticipates a $160 million profit impact from the changes.

European and Asian postal services temporarily suspended US deliveries amid regulatory uncertainty. Some international sellers are shifting to expensive express courier services to avoid processing delays that could last weeks.

Personal gifts under $100 and letters remain duty-free, but most commercial goods now face tariffs or flat fees ranging from $80 to $200 per package. The additional costs threaten niche markets including rare collectibles and artisan products.

Small businesses express particular concern about customer reactions to higher prices and complex duty processes. Many fear the changes could force them out of international markets entirely.

Chinese e-commerce giants Shein and Temu, already establishing US warehouse operations, may adapt more quickly than smaller competitors. Analysts suggest this could consolidate market advantages for large platforms while eliminating smaller international sellers.

“The low-cost entry point is gone,” noted trade expert Tam Nguyen. “For many small businesses, this could mean the difference between growth and closure.”