US Sanctions Force Lukoil Asset Sales Across Africa

Russian energy company Lukoil faces a December 13, 2025 deadline to negotiate sales of international assets worth approximately $22 billion following United States sanctions imposed in October, with operations across Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt and other African nations now under pressure.

The US Department of Treasury designated Lukoil as a specially designated national on October 22, 2025, freezing assets and imposing secondary sanctions on entities maintaining significant relationships with the company. The move targets operations spanning the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Europe, affecting upstream oil and gas ventures and over 2,000 filling stations across multiple continents.

Lukoil holds stakes in major projects including Iraq’s West Qurna 2 oilfield, the UAE’s Ghasha concession, and Ghana’s Pecan oilfield. The company initially accepted an offer from Swiss commodity trader Gunvor Group to purchase all international assets, but the US Treasury subsequently rejected approval for that transaction.

In Ghana, Lukoil Overseas Ghana Tano Limited holds a 38 percent stake in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points block, which includes the Pecan development project. Pecan Energies, owned by African Finance Corporation, operates the block with a 50 percent interest, while Ghana National Petroleum Corporation holds 10 percent and Fueltrade Limited owns 2 percent. The project has faced delays since 2022 due to sanctions concerns, with field development plans postponed amid fears of compliance complications.

Lukoil has upstream interests in several offshore exploration blocks in West Africa, including in Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana, as well as a 25 percent interest in Congo’s LNG producing Marine XII block operated by Eni. In Egypt, the company maintains a 50 percent stake in the West Esh El Mallaha and WEEM Extension oilfields alongside Egypt’s Tharwa Petroleum.

The sanctions have created significant operational disruptions. Iraq suspended oil and cash payments to Lukoil for West Qurna 2 development following the sanctions announcement, prompting the company to declare force majeure at the 480,000 barrel-per-day field. Lukoil controls 75 percent of West Qurna 2 and holds an 80 percent interest in the nearby Block 10 field.

Potential buyers for Lukoil’s global assets include American oil companies Exxon Mobil and Chevron, Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company, Austrian investor Bernd Bergmair, and US-based private equity firm Carlyle. Any divestment requires direct approval from the US Treasury, which has indicated it will consider factors supporting national security and foreign policy objectives.

The sanctions represent the first targeting of Russian energy companies under the current Trump administration. Combined with January 2025 sanctions against Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas imposed by the previous administration, Russia’s four largest oil producers, accounting for roughly 75 percent of national output and 80 percent of exports, are now impacted.

The Treasury Department granted a temporary license allowing companies to wind down transactions with Lukoil until November 21, 2025, with General License 131 authorizing negotiations for asset sales until December 13, 2025. The license covers negotiations on definitive agreements and financial, legal or operational due diligence, including engagement of outside counsel or advisors.

Since Europe’s ban on Russian oil, Africa has become a key outlet for Russian barrels, with ship-tracking data showing Africa’s purchases of Russian oil rose 144 percent in 2023. Ghana, Libya, Tunisia and Togo were among the fastest-growing buyers, with Morocco and Senegal also increasing purchases.

In Sierra Leone, Lukoil previously conducted exploration in block SL-5-11 offshore, drilling the Savannah-1X well in 2013 that discovered oil but was deemed non-commercial. The company has since withdrawn from active operations in the country, which is now pursuing new licensing rounds with other international partners.

Treasury guidance states that in determining whether to approve proposed divestments, authorities will consider whether transactions completely sever ties with Lukoil, block funds owed to the company until sanctions are lifted, and avoid providing windfall benefits to the sanctioned entity.

The sanctions implementation reflects broader US efforts to pressure Moscow over the Ukraine conflict while addressing concerns about Russian energy revenue supporting military operations. European countries are simultaneously seeking to reduce reliance on Russian energy supplies through diversification strategies and asset seizures.