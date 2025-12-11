US Sanctions Colombian Network Recruiting Mercenaries for Sudan War

The United States has imposed sanctions on a network accused of recruiting former Colombian soldiers and training fighters to join Sudan’s civil war, targeting the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that Washington says committed genocide.

Eight entities and individuals, mostly Colombian, were cited Tuesday by the United States Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) as aiding the RSF in a conflict that has provoked the world’s worst ongoing humanitarian crisis. The network includes four entities and four individuals, among them Alvaro Andres Quijano Becerra, a dual Colombian Italian retired military officer based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley stated that Treasury is targeting a network that recruits fighters for the RSF. The RSF has shown again and again that it is willing to target civilians, including infants and young children, he said, adding that its brutality has deepened the conflict and destabilized the region, creating conditions for terrorist groups to grow.

The US agency says hundreds of Colombian mercenaries have traveled to Sudan since September 2024, serving as infantry, snipers, artillerymen, and drone pilots. The network is also accused of training children to fight. The mercenaries have participated in combat operations in Khartoum, Omdurman, and el Fasher in North Darfur, according to the Treasury.

The sanctions include freezing of assets and require reporting of any property linked to those named. All property and interests in property of the designated persons that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked and must be reported, the Treasury said.

Also sanctioned were Claudia Viviana Oliveros Forero, wife of Quijano and owner of Bogota based International Services Agency, which the Treasury described as the main recruiting node for Colombian mercenaries. Mateo Andres Duque Botero, a dual Colombian Spanish national who manages Maine Global Corp, was sanctioned for handling payroll and facilitating wire transfers totaling millions of US dollars in 2024 and 2025. Colombian national Monica Munoz Ucros was also sanctioned for her leadership role in financing the illegal mercenary networks.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro had previously condemned citizens who fight abroad for money. Colombia formally apologized to Sudan in early December for the involvement of its citizens in the conflict and has urged nationals against travelling to the war zone. However, experts note that decades of foreign conflicts and disrupted livelihoods have pushed some Colombian ex soldiers toward overseas conflict zones. Colombian ex soldiers have long been considered among the world’s most sought after mercenaries due to their extensive battlefield experience gleaned from the country’s decades of internal conflict.

Sean McFate, an expert on mercenaries, urged caution, saying sanctions are necessary but insufficient for dealing with rampant mercenarism. It’s an illicit economy and based out of Dubai, which is relatively sanction proof, he said, adding to expect more Colombian mercenaries.

The RSF, which has battled Sudan’s army since April 2023, recently seized control of strategic assets including Sudan’s largest oil field at Heglig in South Kordofan on December 9. The paramilitary force captured the city of el Fasher in North Darfur in late October after an 18 month siege. The RSF is accused by the United States and others of targeting civilians and committing abuses. On January 7, 2025, the Department of State announced its determination that members of the RSF committed genocide.

Fighting in the country has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 12 million, according to the United Nations, creating famine conditions in multiple regions. The United States remains committed to principles outlined in the September 12, 2025, Joint Statement on Restoring Peace and Security in Sudan, which calls for a three month humanitarian truce followed by a permanent ceasefire and a transparent transition process leading to an independent, civilian led government.